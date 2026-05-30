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Christopher Ingrassia Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christopher Ingrassia, founder of Mustang Restorations Inc., is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares how deep specialization, long-term craftsmanship, and consistency can build lasting authority in a niche industry.

Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers insight into strategies, leadership approaches, and lessons behind sustainable success.

You can find out more about the show by visiting their website

In his episode, Ingrassia explores how focusing on one specialty over decades can create long-term business growth and industry recognition, while highlighting the role of expertise, education, and legacy-building in sustaining success.

Christopher’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/christopher-ingrassia

Christopher Ingrassia
Next Level CEO TV
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Christopher Ingrassia Featured on Next Level CEO

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