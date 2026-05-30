Chris Frascone & Daiton Powell to Appear on America’s Best Builders TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chris Frascone & Daiton Powell, leaders at Nicholas General Contracting Inc. known for scaling a family-owned home improvement business through leadership-focused growth, are set to appear on America’s Best Builders TV, where they will share insights on leadership development, team building, and business expansion within the trades industry.America's Best Builders is a cinematic business docuseries that shines a spotlight on the blue-collar founders and operators powering the real economy. These are the contractors, tradespeople, manufacturers, and business owners who built their companies through hard work, leadership, and relentless execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful operator, revealing how they turned skills, grit, and determination into thriving businesses that employ teams, serve communities, and stand the test of time.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Frascone will explore how a small-town contracting company evolved into a rapidly growing organization, including the role leadership training, hands-on mentorship, and clear advancement pathways played in achieving significant revenue and employment growth.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Best Builders TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Chris’ episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting http://cast.americasbestbuilderstv.com/chris-frascone

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