City of Boston Celebrates Completion of Improvements to Copley Square Park

Mayor Michelle Wu joined Chief Climate Officer Brian Swett, Interim Parks Commissioner Cathy Baker-Eclipse, incoming Parks Commissioner Diana Fernandez Bibeau, elected officials, and Back Bay residents during the Back Bay/Beacon Hill Neighborhood Coffee Hour to cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Copley Square Park. The comprehensive $18.9 million project, funded through the City’s five-year Capital Plan, enhances accessibility, sustainability, and community use while restoring the park's iconic features.

“Situated between the Copley Library and Trinity Church as well as the home to events such as First Night, the Boston Marathon and the Copley farmers market — Copley Square is a treasured part of our city,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The restoration of the park has enhanced the park’s beloved features while creating more green space, increasing the tree canopy and accessibility for all. I’m grateful for all the community members who shared their feedback to help shape the upgrades to better serve our residents who use the park every day.”

The reopening is part of a phased process that began with the northeast triangle on New Year’s Day in 2025 and continued with the Plaza and Raised Grove reopening ahead of the 2025 Boston Marathon. With the restored fountain turned on and the perimeter sidewalks now finished, the park is fully open to the public.

“These improvements to Copley Square Park reflect years of planning, community input, and deep commitment to making this space welcoming, accessible, and resilient for everyone,” said Interim Parks Commissioner Cathy Baker-Eclipse. “From fully accessible pathways to an expanded tree canopy and shaded seating, these improvements support the park's daily function as a gathering space for residents, workers and visitors, while providing flexible space for community staples like the Copley Square Farmers Market to major cultural events such as First Night and the Boston Marathon.”

The completed upgrades provide fully ADA-accessible pathways, reconstructed sidewalks, shaded seating areas, and an expanded tree canopy, all supported by pervious paving designed for long-term sustainability. The Raised Grove and redesigned plaza now offer inviting, event-ready spaces with improved sightlines to the Boston Public Library and Trinity Church. With enhanced access to Dartmouth Street and improved utilities, the park is better equipped to host major events, from First Night and the Boston Marathon to the beloved Copley Square Farmers Market. Additionally, new seating throughout park pathways and around the Raised Grove provides opportunities for smaller events and day-to-day community interaction.

The final phase introduced an expanded lawn area near Trinity Church and the restoration of the park’s iconic fountain. Upgraded mechanical and electrical systems and basin improvements preserve this familiar centerpiece while enhancing its functionality and visual appeal, ensuring it remains a defining feature of the park for years to come.

The improvements to Copley Square Park were designed by a team lead by Sasaki Design, including Arup, Fluidity Design, Feldman Geospatial and HLB Lighting. Construction was completed by WES Construction Corp. The project budget was $18.9 million including design and construction.

The expansion of green space at Copley Square advances the City’s climate-resilience goals by increasing the tree canopy, adding pervious paving to better manage stormwater, and enhancing shaded areas throughout the park. The design prioritized the protection of mature trees while adding 46 new trees, doubling the total canopy, boosting species diversity from four to nine species, and adding new native plantings to support wildlife and provide seasonal color. Upgraded permeable surfaces improve stormwater infiltration and help reduce flooding, strengthening the park’s ability to withstand changing climate conditions while creating a cooler, more comfortable public space.

“Our parks are a key tool in making Boston more resilient to climate change,” said Brian Swett, Chief Climate Officer. “These upgrades, made in partnership with our community partners, will help manage stormwater flooding in Back Bay and provide shade on Boston’s hottest days. I am thrilled to see how the reconstruction makes this space more welcoming for our residents and visitors alike.

The redesign of Copley Square Park reflects years of public input and a clear mandate to create a space that serves everyday users as well as major events. Beginning in 2020, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department led a comprehensive engagement process including three public meetings, a widely-shared park-user survey, and ongoing collaboration with a steering committee that included the Friends of Copley Square, the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay, ArtsBoston, and the Bay Bay Business Improvement District. This feedback directly shaped a plan that prioritizes accessibility, sustainability, and year-round flexibility while preserving the elements of the Square that people loved, such as the fountain and lawn areas.

“We are so thrilled that Copley Square’s transformation is complete, bringing new opportunities, rejuvenated gathering space and future events to the Back Bay,” said Meg Mainzer-Cohen, President and Executive Director of the Back Bay Association. “Today’s Coffee Hours and other events like the Summer Fitness Series and Open Mic Nights are a fantastic way to kick off the summer and showcase what Copley Square's new design can be useful for. We encourage visitors and neighbors alike to celebrate Copley Square's official opening!”

To learn more about improvements to Copley Square Park, visit boston.gov/copley-square-park. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617)-635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.