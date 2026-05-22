Gunstock Hillclimb Returns for 103rd Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week®

2026 Gunstock Hillclimb

We can’t wait to once again host this iconic event” — Bonnie MacPherson, Marketing Director at Gunstock Mountain Resort

LACONIA, NH, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Annual Gunstock Hillclimb returns to Gunstock Mountain Resort on Wednesday, June 17, as part of the 103rd Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week, the world’s oldest motorcycle rally. The Hillclimb is one of the Rally’s signature events, featuring amateur riders racing motorcycles up the resort’s historic 70-meter Torger Tokle Ski Jump — one of the steepest ski slopes in New Hampshire.

The event’s roots date back to 1917, the Rally’s second year, when legend says a small group of riders challenged one another to race up Tower Hill in Weirs Beach, with the winner earning bragging rights as the fastest rider. As the tradition grew in popularity, the competition was officially moved to Gunstock in 1938 to accommodate larger crowds and provide riders with steeper, more challenging terrain.

This year, event organizers Gunstock Mountain Resort and Ridge Runner Promotions expect more than 7,000 spectators to attend the event. Competition classes will include Micro Mini, 65cc, Mini Senior, 200cc, 250cc and Senior divisions.

Spectators will also enjoy three intermissions throughout the day featuring a motorcycle stunt show by Eastcoastin Enterprises, showcasing burnouts, freestyle tricks and other high-energy performances.

“We can’t wait to once again host this iconic event,” said Bonnie MacPherson, Marketing Director at Gunstock Mountain Resort. “Gunstock is best known for thrill-seeking skiers racing down our slopes in the winter. The Hillclimb offers an equally exciting experience in the warmer months, with motorcycles charging up the mountain instead. It’s an incredible spectator event, and we encourage people of all ages to come experience it for themselves.”

Admission is $30 per person for an all-day event pass, with children ages 10 and under admitted free. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site throughout the day, and spectators are welcome to bring their own refreshments in coolers no larger than 14 inches. Gates open at 8 a.m., with competition running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed immediately by an awards ceremony.

Laconia Motorcycle Week® gives great appreciation to all of our sponsors, especially our Presenting Sponsors: Progressive, AMSOIL, Indian Motorcycle and American Iron Outfitters, as well as the State of New Hampshire for their large financial support of our rally each year. For more information about visiting the state of New Hampshire, check out visitnh.gov.

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