Signature Rides Return to 103rd Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week®

Lining up for the Mae-West Memorial ‘for the love of pets’ Ride

Organized rides and Gypsy Tours are the cornerstone of Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week®” — Jennifer Anderson

LACONIA, NH, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week returns to New Hampshire for its 103rd year, taking place June 13–21. Throughout the week, riders can take part in special events, organized rides, and Gypsy Tours — long considered a cornerstone of the world’s oldest motorcycle rally.

The Rally officially kicks off Saturday, June 13, with the 20th Annual Peter Makris Memorial Ride. This commemorative event honors the legacy of Peter Makris, a beloved Lakes Region community leader, veteran, and advocate for first responders. Riders will gather at NASWA Resort for a police-escorted ride through New Hampshire’s Lakes Region, followed by an after-party featuring live music and a lakeside celebration. To date, the ride has raised more than $500,000 in support of veterans and their families.

Featured on Sunday, June 14, is the AMA Gypsy Tour to New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Riders will meet at Rally Headquarters on Lakeside Avenue at 10:30 a.m. before departing for Loudon to enjoy the USCRA FIM North American Vintage Races. Also on Sunday, Laconia Harley-Davidson hosts the H.O.G. Ride to Bentley's Saloon in Arundel, Maine.

On Monday, June 15, riders can participate in the Mae-West Memorial “For the Love of Pets” Ride. Departing from Rally Headquarters, the scenic ride travels through picturesque Lakes Region towns and back roads before concluding at Notch Biergarten at Beans & Greens Farm in Gilford. Participants will enjoy food, drinks, live entertainment, and camaraderie while supporting a meaningful cause. Riders will also receive a commemorative event T-shirt with their donation to the NH Humane Society, while supplies last.

Tuesday, June 16, brings the Ride to the Racetrack, beginning at Laconia Harley-Davidson and culminating at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where participants will have the opportunity to take laps around the 1.6-mile racetrack. Proceeds from the event benefit the NH Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

The popular Covered Bridge Gypsy Tour returns Wednesday, June 17, featuring a 170-mile journey across six of New Hampshire’s iconic covered bridges. Riders will depart Rally Headquarters at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, June 18, introduces the inaugural Laconia Antique Motorcycle Ride-In, a 50-mile ride through scenic back roads ending at Twin Barns Brewing Company in Meredith. Open exclusively to pre-1985 motorcycles, the event includes commemorative dash plaques, 10% food discounts, and commemorative T-shirts for participants.

Also on Thursday, Laconia Harley-Davidson hosts the popular “Ride to the Sky” guided tour to the summit of Mount Washington. The 90-mile one-way ride includes a stop at the Mount Washington Auto Road, where a $25 New Hampshire State Park fee is required for the ascent.

Thursday evening also features the 33rd Annual POW/MIA Freedom Ride. Riders will gather at Winnipesaukee Crossing at 5 p.m., with kickstands up promptly at 6 p.m. Honoring POW/MIAs and their families, this year’s ride aims to break participation records as the Northeast POW/MIA Network joins forces with New Hampshire’s Blue and Gold Star families.

“Organized rides and Gypsy Tours are the cornerstone of Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week®,” said Jennifer Anderson, Deputy Director. “The Rally began more than 100 years ago with a group of motorcycle enthusiasts looking for a destination to share their passion for riding, and they found it here in Laconia. In that spirit, we continue to explore the open roads of New Hampshire, with the wind in our faces and the beauty of this state all around us. It’s a feeling you can only truly experience on a motorcycle.”

For more information and a complete schedule of rides, Gypsy Tours, and events, visit the official website of Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week® at laconiamcweek.com

Laconia Motorcycle Week® gives great appreciation to all of our sponsors, especially our Presenting Sponsors: Progressive, AMSOIL, Indian Motorcycle and American Iron Outfitters, as well as the State of New Hampshire for their large financial support of our rally each year. For more information about visiting the state of NH, check out visitnh.gov.

Laconia - where rallies were invented!

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