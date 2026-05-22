Rick Wellman to Appear on Project Beauty TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rick Wellman, celebrity hair colorist, salon owner, author, and salon entrepreneur, is set to appear on Project Beauty TV, where he will share insights on hair color artistry, salon leadership, and industry experience.Each episode takes viewers inside the world of the people building the brands, treatments, and trends everyone is talking about. From breakthrough skincare founders and aesthetic innovators to elite makeup artists and beauty entrepreneurs, the series reveals what it really takes to stand out in one of the most competitive industries on the planet.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Wellman will explore his four-decade career in the beauty industry, including his early training, Broadway wig work, celebrity clientele, and long-term salon leadership in New York City, along with his ongoing presence at Rockefeller Center and continued evolution as a salon owner.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Project Beauty TV continues to spotlight individuals working across the beauty sector and sharing their professional journeys.Rick’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.projectbeautytv.com/rick-wellman

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