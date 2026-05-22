Austin Flock to Appear on Blue Collar America TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Flock, founder of Seven Seas Construction and a contractor specializing in utility construction and excavation, is set to appear on Blue Collar America TV, where he will share insights on utility infrastructure, excavation work, and the challenges of building dependable service systems.Blue Collar America is a cinematic docuseries that spotlights the operators building the real world — the general contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders turning plans into reality through skill, leadership, and execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful contractor, revealing how they win jobs, manage crews, solve problems under pressure, and scale in one of the toughest industries.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Flock will explore his experience in utility construction, the realities of trenching and directional drilling, and the role dependable infrastructure plays in connecting communities and commercial partners.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Blue Collar America TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Austin’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.bluecollaramericatv.com/austin-flock

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