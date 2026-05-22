Leslie Benitah to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leslie Benitah, advocate for Holocaust education and digital storytelling preservation, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on preserving survivor testimony, using film to combat historical denial, and making education more accessible across generations.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features influential voices from many fields, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Benitah will explore how survivor testimonies and digital media can help preserve collective memory and challenge misinformation. She breaks down how storytelling can strengthen understanding, empathy, and historical awareness. Viewers will walk away with perspectives on why preserving lived experiences remains essential.Leslie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/leslie-benitah

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