Annual Mentor Trainings: Supporting New Educators with Research-Based Best Practices

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Educator Excellence Team is excited to be hosting its Annual Mentor Trainings in locations across Maine this August and September.

This no-cost professional learning opportunity is intended for teachers interested in mentoring new educators or educators who are new to their school administrative unit (SAU). It is designed to support and strengthen educator mentorship statewide by providing attendees with the tools, knowledge, and community needed to make a meaningful impact.

Registration is open now through July 20, 2026.

What’s New

The Annual Mentor Training builds upon prior collaborative work with teacher leaders, administrators, and higher education and technical assistance center partners. It has recently been updated with the latest research and best practices in mentoring and inclusive education. Designed with direct input from educators, the training follows a scaffolded approach to provide a more personalized, just-in-time learning experience.

The training format is as follows:

A one-day, in-person session from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

One virtual follow-up session (two hours, mid-year)

Contact hours awarded for all training components

Training offered at no cost

The one-day, in-person sessions are scheduled in multiple locations across the state. Participants should select the date/location that is most convenient for them:

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 – York County Community College in Wells

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 — Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor

Thursday, August 20, 2026 – Bates College in Lewiston

Friday, September 18, 2026 – A session will also be held in Aroostook County in collaboration with CACE (Central Aroostook Council on Education). Registration information will be sent directly from CACE to SAUs in Aroostook County.

Additional Benefits for Participants

Access to a mentor forum through EnGiNE, the Maine DOE’s learning management system, for ongoing support, networking, and resource sharing with mentors throughout the state

Community of practice meetings offered virtually in the fall and spring

Updated materials and resources available for SAUs to use locally with new mentors

Office hour sign-up available during the school year for ongoing support

Testimonials

Participants from the 2024-2025 training session shared:

“This will help me to start a mentorship off on the right foot. Thank you!”

“It is never too late to invest in the success of future teachers! Be proactive and engage others before they leave the system.”

“Like our students, we all learn in different ways, and we need to find a way that will help the mentee the best.”

“I realize the important role I could have in a new teacher’s life.”

Participants said as a result of the training, they better understand:

Different ways to support new educators and to help them feel confident and successful.

How to ask questions to guide rather than just tell educators what to do.

Building relationships with mentees is crucial to mentoring.

Mentoring is a process of continued partnership, feedback, and constructive conversations.

Be the mentor who makes a difference! Sign up today for the free regional training that best fits your schedule. (Registration links for each location are hyperlinked above.) Pre-work and specific location instructions will be emailed three weeks prior to each session.

Please note that registration will close on July 20, 2026, and a maximum of 50 participants is allowed per location. A minimum of 12 participants is required in order to run a session.

With questions about this year’s Annual Mentor Trainings, please contact Maine DOE Educator Excellence Coordinator Christina O’Neal, PhD, at christina.l.oneal@maine.gov.