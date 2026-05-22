Army Training Information System welcomes new product manager

On May 19, 2026, Lt. Col. John Nikiforakis transferred responsibility and leadership for Army Training Information System (ATIS) to Ms. Christie Murphy, who assumed the product manager (PdM) position. The Change of Charter ceremony marked a turning point in ATIS’ mission of developing and implementing training information solutions that drive change and enable leaders with modernized tools to build and train cohesive, lethal and combat-ready formations.

“I want to personally thank Lt. Col. Nik for his exceptional leadership, steadfast dedication and full-throttle commitment to putting the Soldier first always,” said Doug Haskin, project manager for the Acquisition, Training and Readiness portfolio. “Your tireless pursuit of excellence has strengthened the organization and inspired everyone around you and will continue to shape the mission and the people you have led for years to come. As Christie takes the helm, I am confident she is uniquely prepared to oversee the delivery of the critical training management capabilities our Soldiers and Army need.”

As the ATIS PdM from September 2024 to April 2026, Nikiforakis achieved rapid system development with feedback from over 13,000 Soldiers in 18 months. Additionally, under his tenure, his team replaced or migrated 14 legacy systems into the integrated ATIS platform. His leadership ensured a modernized, integrated training platform that puts the Soldier’s needs first.

Nikiforakis said that the most important stakeholder is the Solider, and during his tenure, he strived to “deliver software that Soldiers want to use." He noted the importance of “accepting risk and driving change inside and outside of the program.”

To his successor, Christie Murphy, Nikiforakis said, “you met me where I was, and as you take the reins, be bold and continue to deliver and innovate.”

Murphy is no stranger to ATIS. She has served as the Deputy PdM for six years and, prior to that, served as the deputy for the ATIS Enterprise Management Center for nine years.

Murphy said, “God has been my source of health, strength and wisdom as He leads me down this path. I could not be more excited and blessed to be here.”

Murphy addressed Nikiforakis, stating, “Lt. Col. Nik, you have led this team with distinction, navigating complex challenges and handing over a team that is postured for success. To team ATIS, our primary focus will be defined by rapid and iterative delivery. We will solve hard problems together and keep Soldiers at the very center of what we do.”

ATIS develops, integrates, tests, delivers, operates and maintains an enterprise capability for the Army training and education community. It provides training development, enterprise scheduling, training resources, training management and learning in one suite of applications, and is the Army’s modern authoritative source for Soldier and Civilian training data.