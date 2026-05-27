Montana National Guard hosts historic 163rd transformation ceremony

FORT HARRISON, Mont. — The Montana Army National Guard redesignated the 1st Battalion, 163rd Cavalry Regiment as the 1st Battalion, 163rd Infantry Regiment during a transformation ceremony May 27 at Fort Harrison, marking a major organizational transition while honoring more than a century of military service.

The ceremony recognized the battalion’s combat legacy, recent operational achievements and transition into a new force structure designed to support the Army’s evolving mission requirements. Soldiers also received the Superior Unit Award for exceptionally meritorious service during the unit’s 2021–2022 deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operations.

As part of the redesignation, Soldiers ceremonially removed the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team patch and donned the 1889th Regional Support Group patch, symbolizing the battalion’s new organizational alignment within the Montana National Guard. The ceremony also included the presentation of the Col. Joe Upshaw Leadership Award to Sgt. Maj. Ronald Kentzel for exceptional leadership and service to the formation.

“This transformation is strategic and deliberate,” said Brig. Gen. Trenton Gibson, the Adjutant General of Montana. “The Montana National Guard will continue evolving to meet the demands of tomorrow’s battlefield and the evolving needs of the nation and the United States Army.”

Gibson said the redesignation reflects the Guard’s continued commitment to modernization while maintaining readiness for both state and federal missions.

“While this redesignation marks a major organizational change, our Soldiers remain fully prepared to execute both our federal mission abroad and our state mission here at home,” Gibson said. “Maintaining Soldier proficiency, disciplined training and operational readiness will remain our top priority throughout this entire transition process.”

The history of the 163rd in Montana dates to volunteer militia formations established in the late 1800s. The regiment entered federal service during World War I as part of the 41st Infantry Division and later earned distinction during World War II combat operations throughout the Pacific Theater, including campaigns in New Guinea and the Philippines. In the decades that followed, the unit transitioned through mechanized and armored warfare missions during the Cold War and supported operations during the Global War on Terrorism.

Most recently, the battalion deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield, conducting operations across Kuwait, Jordan and Syria, including support during the ISIS prison uprising in al-Hasakah.

Lt. Col. Dwain Henderson, commander of the newly redesignated battalion, said the transition positions the formation for future combat operations while preserving the unit’s war fighting culture.

“Tanks and Bradleys have defined generations of Soldiers in this battalion, and their legacy carries enormous pride and significance,” Henderson said. “Those platforms forged tough, capable warfighters whose professionalism remains the foundation of this battalion.”

Henderson said the battalion is working with National Guard leadership to field the Infantry Squad Vehicle and build a lighter, faster and more agile force while maintaining combat effectiveness.

“While the equipment will change, the fundamentals of warfare will not,” Henderson said. “Our Soldiers will continue building the discipline, leadership, marksmanship and toughness required to fight and win in any environment,” Henderson said.

For many Soldiers and families, it marked the closing of one chapter in Montana military history and the beginning of another.

“Ceremonies like this matter because we do not simply retire patches, guidons or change unit names,” Gibson said. “We honor the generations of Soldiers who carried them through war, hardship and service to our nation.”