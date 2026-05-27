Photo Story: 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

More than 800 visitors enjoyed sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s during Fort McCoy’s 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House on May 16, continuing a long-standing tradition of strengthening relationships between the military installation and the surrounding communities while offering the public a firsthand look at Army readiness, history, and service.

Held in Fort McCoy’s historic Commemorative Area, the free public event featured military displays, historical exhibits, interactive activities, live music, and a special recognition ceremony honoring Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm-era veterans.

Organized by U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy with support from numerous installation partners, the event reflected a mission that extends beyond military training — building and maintaining strong community relationships that have been essential to Fort McCoy’s success for generations.

Military open houses and public engagement events have long served as important bridges between military installations and the communities that support them. For installations such as Fort McCoy, those connections are especially important.

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.”

The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”