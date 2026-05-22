NSG-NOREL Names New Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned Multi-Site Service Industry Leader Bill Ryan Joins NSG-Norel as Chief Executive Officer

Bill is the right leader for this next chapter” — Dan Chauvin and George Aguiar, co-Owners and co-Presidents of NSG-Norel

BOSTON, MA, MA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NSG-Norel (or the “Company”), a leading provider of fire, life safety, and security solutions across New England, today announced the appointment of Bill Ryan as Chief Executive Officer. Ryan brings over 20 years of executive leadership and operations experience scaling complex, multi-site service organizations.

Ryan joins NSG-Norel having successfully led companies including Deluxe Delivery, USPack, XPO Logistics, and MV Transportation, managing up to $800 million in annual revenue across 25 locations. His career is defined by building high-performing teams, instilling cultures of accountability and continuous improvement, and delivering strong outcomes for customers, employees, and stakeholders alike.

Ryan will be responsible for developing and executing NSG-Norel’s long-term strategy, leveraging the Company’s technical capabilities, talented workforce, and service quality – with Chauvin and Aguiar remaining involved.

"I’m excited to join NSG-Norel at such a pivotal moment,” said Ryan. “The foundation that Dan, George, and the entire team have built is exceptional. I look forward to meeting everyone, learning the business, and helping carry the achieve its full potential.”

NSG-Norel brings together Norel Service Company, founded in 1972, and NSG Life Safety, formed in 2017, to deliver a one-stop partner for the design, integration, testing, monitoring, and ongoing maintenance of life safety and security systems. The Company serves healthcare, education, government, industrial, and commercial clients across New England. NSG-Norel partnered with Prairie Capital in 2025 to support its next phase of growth.

NSG https://nsglifesafety.com/

Norel https://norelservice.com/

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