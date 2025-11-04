Conscious Discipline Names Terry Nealon as Chief Executive Officer

Education leader Terry Nealon joins Conscious Discipline to expand its global impact in research-based professional learning and school culture transformation.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conscious Discipline, a global leader in providing leadership and self-regulation practices that transform school culture, today announced the appointment of Terry Nealon as Chief Executive Officer.

Nealon brings extensive experience leading and scaling mission-driven education and technology organizations. His appointment signals a new phase of growth and innovation for Conscious Discipline as the company expands its reach and impact across the teaching community, schools, districts, and global partners.

Founded by Dr. Becky Bailey, Conscious Discipline serves educators, administrators, and families worldwide with evidence-based programs that integrate SEL, classroom management, and schoolwide culture transformation. The organization’s practices are used in thousands of schools across the U.S. and in over 100 countries.

“Conscious Discipline has built something extraordinary - a research-based approach that unites human development, leadership, and school culture transformation. Our solutions don’t just improve classroom behavior; they strengthen school culture, increase teacher retention, and create environments where both adults and students thrive. I can’t think of a solution more aligned with what educators and children truly need right now."

"As CEO, I’m inspired to scale our impact with intention - ensuring we preserve the authenticity and heart that have always defined our work. The opportunity ahead is to expand our reach across schools, districts, and global partners, deepening the outcomes that educators, families, and children experience every day. This next chapter is about sustainable growth anchored in purpose. I want to thank Tony, Steve, and the Prairie Capital team for bringing me on board - I am looking forward to their partnership on this exciting journey.”

— Terry Nealon, CEO, Conscious Discipline

“We’re thrilled to welcome Terry to the Conscious Discipline team. His background leading mission-driven education and technology companies makes him an exceptional fit for this next phase of growth. Terry combines strategic vision with deep respect for organizational culture - exactly what’s needed to scale Conscious Discipline’s impact while staying true to its mission.“ — Tony Danielak, Principal, Prairie Capital

About Conscious Discipline

Conscious Discipline is a global leader in professional learning, dedicated to transforming education through research-based programs for teachers, schools and districts. Its portfolio of evidence-based solutions empowers educators, leaders, and families to create safe, connected, and emotionally intelligent learning environments. Its adult-first professional development model strengthens school and district culture, leading to improved teacher retention, well-being, and student learning outcomes.

About Prairie Capital

Prairie Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm that partners with founder-led, high-growth companies to provide the capital and strategic support needed to scale sustainably. With a strong track record in education, healthcare, and human development sectors, Prairie focuses on purpose-driven organizations creating meaningful impact.

