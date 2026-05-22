Lizzie Duemig to Appear on Kingdom Creators TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lizzie Duemig, PhD, a forensic psychologist, educator, and law enforcement professional and founder of Travels with Sage, LLC, is set to appear on Kingdom Creators TV, where she will share insights on her work across education, policing, and behavioral threat assessment.Kingdom Creators is a groundbreaking faith-based TV series that shines a light on Christian entrepreneurs who credit their success not just to strategy or hustle, but to God. Each episode features real, raw stories from business owners who’ve navigated trials, setbacks, and uncertainty – and came out stronger because they put their trust in Him.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Duemig will explore her journey from teaching to law enforcement, her expertise in criminal behavior and safety planning, and the personal story behind Travels with Sage.Lizzie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting http://cast.kingdomcreatorstv.com/lizzie-duemig

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