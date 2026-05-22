Innovative Defense Technologies Invests $19M to Expand Arlington Headquarters

RICHMOND, VA — Innovative Defense Technologies will invest $19 million to expand operations and create 210 new jobs at the company’s Arlington County headquarters. IDT delivers mission-critical solutions that accelerate the delivery and fielding of complex, software-driven capabilities to support U.S. servicemembers.

“Innovative Defense Technologies’ expansion in Virginia is a reflection of our position as a leader in advanced technology — and a shared commitment to strengthening our national security,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “This investment will create hundreds of high-quality jobs for Virginians as we continue to prove why defense, technology, and innovation continue to be among our Commonwealth’s top strengths.”

“Virginia’s talent pipeline is the differentiator for companies like Innovative Defense Technologies when they decide to expand,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “Our workforce brings the specialized expertise and mission focus needed to deliver complex solutions quickly and effectively. We are proud to support IDT’s continued growth as they create jobs and help advance capabilities critical to our national defense.”

“The mission we support is complex and Virginia has been central to how we execute that work, with deep technical talent and close proximity to the customers we support every day,” said IDT Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bernie Gauf. “We appreciate the Commonwealth and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for their support as we expand. This investment allows us to grow our team and continue delivering trusted capability faster while investing in the region.”

IDT solves one of the hardest challenges for the Department of War by helping programs integrate, test, and deliver new capability for operational use faster. As a rapid capability integrator, the company uses automation, advanced integration technologies, and digital engineering to turn slow, manual processes into fast, repeatable workflows. This allows critical systems to be fielded sooner with greater confidence and lower risk.

“Innovative Defense Technologies’ expansion in Ballston reflects Arlington’s strength as a place where advanced technology companies can grow and thrive,” said Arlington County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti. “IDT will join a vibrant community of companies and institutions driving innovation in Ballston and will add to our highly skilled workforce.”

“I am delighted that Innovative Defense Technologies is expanding its operations in Arlington County,” said Senator Barbara Favola. “This expansion is a testament to the value of targeted investments made by Arlington County and the Commonwealth to create a highly skilled workforce and a community that is inviting, diverse, and first class in every way. Arlington’s top-notch public education system, multi-modal transportation options and opportunities for life-long learning make this community special. Thank you to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and to all the local and regional leaders who have made Arlington a great place to live, work and recreate. I look forward to seeing Innovative Defense Technologies continue to thrive and contribute to the important work of protecting the nation's national security.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Innovative Defense Technologies’ expansion in Arlington, which further solidifies our region’s standing as a premier hub for technical talent and national security innovation,” said Delegate Patrick Hope. “This $19 million investment and the creation of 210 new jobs reflect the strength of our workforce and our commitment to supporting mission-critical solutions for our country.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Arlington County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Spanberger approved an $800,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Arlington with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

