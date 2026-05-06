TurbineOne Relocates Headquarters to Fairfax County

RICHMOND, VA — TurbineOne, Inc., a California-based defense technology firm specializing in AI-powered machine learning software solutions, will establish its headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia, creating 22 new jobs through a $424,000 investment. As part of this expansion, TurbineOne will develop T1 Edgeworks, an innovative, experiential learning site designed to showcase the advanced capabilities and real-world applications of their technology.

“I am thrilled to welcome TurbineOne to the Commonwealth of Virginia and look forward to watching their progress in the years to come as they work to strengthen our national security,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “With an unbeatable strategic location, a stable business environment, and access to world-class talent, Virginia is the natural destination for any company looking to expand and take their operations to the next level.”

“For businesses looking to build the next generation of machine learning technology, there’s no better place than Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “TurbineOne’s decision to relocate its corporate headquarters to Fairfax County is a ringing endorsement of the Commonwealth and our ability to deliver real results and top talent for growing businesses.”

“Virginia is a natural home for TurbineOne’s next chapter,” said TurbineOne CEO Ian Kalin. “The Commonwealth is a unique epicenter where the national security mission, technical talent, and operational community come together. As AI becomes central to modern defense, it has to work in conflict, even when communications are denied. Establishing our headquarters here and launching Edgeworks allows us to build and refine these capabilities alongside the people who rely on them most.”

Founded in 2021, TurbineOne is establishing its headquarters in Virginia as part of its continued growth supporting U.S. national security missions. The company develops artificial intelligence and machine learning software designed to operate in conflict on the frontlines, even without a network connection. Its platform enables military and national security users to find, decide, and act in real time to detect threats from sensor data, coordinate decisions across teams, and orchestrate autonomous or semi-autonomous missions in dynamic environments. Through T1 Edgeworks, a new R&D experience lab in Virginia, the company provides an immersive environment for government and defense partners to test, refine, and operationalize edge-based AI capabilities.

“We are thrilled to welcome TurbineOne to Fairfax County,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “The decision to locate their headquarters in Chantilly reflects the strength of our innovation ecosystem and its support for mission-critical technologies. We are especially excited about T1 Edgeworks, where real-world AI applications will come to life — strengthening innovation and reinforcing Fairfax County’s role as a home to purpose-driven companies that advance national security and emerging technologies. We appreciate the Governor’s strong partnership with Fairfax County to grow our economy.”

“I am excited to welcome TurbineOne to the 36th district,” said Senator Stella Pekarsky. “Fairfax County continues to be a national leader in the tech industry and welcomes companies that work hard to protect our national security. I have no doubt that TurbineOne will discover a talented workforce and welcoming business environment for developing more advanced and innovative uses for artificial intelligence.”

“I am excited by today’s announcement of TurbineOne's move into Fairfax County,” said Delegate Karrie K. Delaney. “Their investment in our community is a testament to the world-class talent that calls our region home and makes Virginia the best place to do business. I congratulate TurbineOne on their new headquarters and welcome them to the 9th District.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support TurbineOne’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.