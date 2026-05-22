Next-Gen Leadership Summit empowers students across Palm Beach County

Judge G. Joseph Curley, from the left, Judge Maxine Cheeseman, Melva Rozier, Aaron Bass, a student, and Samantha Vacciana at the Next-Gen Leadership Summit at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton on April 25. Photo by Supreme Melvin

Approximately 100 Palm Beach County middle and high school students recently gathered for the “Next-Gen Leadership Summit: Lead With Integrity” at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton. The Next-Gen Leadership Summit was a one-day experience designed to introduce young people to careers, leadership development, and a variety of professional pathways.

The summit was chaired by 15th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Cymonie S. Rowe, alongside a planning committee committed to expanding access, opportunity, and mentorship for local youth. Students in attendance represented schools from across the county, including Palm Beach Lakes High School Law Academy and Carver Middle School.

Saint Andrew’s Ethan Shapiro welcomed the students to campus and provided additional resources to ensure the summit’s success. Throughout the day, students engaged with professionals from the legal, government, business, and sports sectors. The attendees participated in career panels, interactive networking sessions, and discussions that provided insight into professions and leadership paths.

“The goal of this summit is to expose students to leadership in action, encourage meaningful questions, and help the students understand the skills, discipline, and integrity required to succeed at whatever career they may choose,” said Judge Rowe.

In the discussions, the students explored career paths, educational opportunities, and the value of community involvement. One highlight for adult attendees was the speed networking session, where students met one-on-one with professionals to gain insight into their field.

Judge Lisa Small and a student.

In addition to the student-focused programming, the summit also featured a parent lounge session led by Tequisha Myles of the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County and member of the Palm Beach County Sheree Davis Cunningham Black Women Lawyers Association (SDCBWLA). Myles provided parents with practical guidance on estate planning, housing rights, and consumer protection. The session reinforced the summit’s commitment to strengthening not only students, but entire families and communities.

Panelists and presenters included Judge Maxine Cheesman, Judge Reginald Corlew, Judge G. Joseph Curley, Judge Michael Barnett, Judge Jaimie Goodman, Judge Bradley Harper, Judge Lisa Small, Judge Debra Stephens, General Magistrate Maxine Williams, Dr. Angela Bess, Deputy Sheriff Charles Francis, Joseph Abruzzo, Aarib Bass, Amy Borman, Rebecca Brock, Josh Dubin, Tammy Fields, Nicole Gasparri, Dora Haque, Nicholas Johnson, Daniel Levine, Amanda McCabe, Mike Rumph, Antony Ryan, Pamala Ryan, Remedy Ryan, Dwight Stephenson, Billy Thompson, Sean Thompson, Kemar Thomas, Schnelle Tonge, Jonathan Polynice Vilma, Jerry Williams, Patti Woods, and Shawn Woods.

The summit was made possible through the support of sponsors and community partners, including: the SDCBWLA, Law Office of Andrea Reid, Osborne Francis & Pettis, Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, Craig S. Barnard Inn of Court, Gunster, Will & Cheryl Harman, Cymplea Justice Foundation, Emily Lagerquist, and the Poveda Law Firm.

Members of the planning committee included Rev. Benjamin Anthony, Michelle Azar, Emily Lagerquist, Camila Leon-Barr, Tequisha Myles, Miguel Poveda, Melva Rozier, Thaysha Stephen, Nicole Tropeano, and J. Samantha Vacciana.

The Next-Gen Leadership Summit is a collaborative partnership between the courts, legal community, and community partners, working together to prepare Palm Beach County students for future success, according to event organizers. Plans are in the works for the 2027 Next-Gen Leadership Summit.

Photographs from the summit by Supreme Melvin can be viewed here; and Facebook photos here. All photos are by Supreme Melvin.