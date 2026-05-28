Backorder.com Outlines How Its Domain Backorder Service Helps Secure Expired ccTLD Domain Names

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Backorder .com, a domain backorder service operated by Backorder Ltd, provides a method for individuals and organisations to pursue previously registered domain names that are scheduled for release back into the public pool.Domain names that are not renewed by their registrants eventually expire and enter a pending delete phase, after which the relevant registry makes them available for registration once more. The practice of attempting to register such a name at the moment it becomes available is commonly referred to as drop catching. Backorder.com monitors these pending delete domains across more than 20 country code top-level domains (ccTLDs), including .ai, .io, .uk, .eu and .me.Through its backorder domains platform, the service allows registrants to browse lists of pending delete names or search keywords across the extensions it monitors. Once a domain of interest is identified, a backorder can be placed. According to the company's published process, if a single backorder is placed on a name and the attempt to register it is successful, the domain is allocated to that registrant for a fixed fee. Where more than one party has backordered the same name, an auction is held among the interested parties. If an attempt to secure a name is unsuccessful, no charge applies.The service covers domains administered by several registries, including EURid, Identity Digital, Nominet UK, SIDN, ST Registry AB, CIDR and Switch. Registrants are notified by email once a backordered domain has been processed by the registry, with the message confirming whether the attempt succeeded and outlining any next steps.Expired domain names can hold value for a range of reasons, including established web traffic, prior search engine presence, or relevance to a particular brand or keyword. A structured backorder domain service is intended to simplify the process of monitoring availability and submitting registration attempts at the appropriate time, rather than requiring manual tracking of registry schedules.The platform is available in English, German, Spanish, French and Italian.For further information on backordering expired ccTLD domain names, visit https://backorder.com/en

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