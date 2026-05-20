Charles Vermont Maintains Position as Official UK Frank Lyman Stockist with Extensive Online Womenswear Collection

GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charles Vermont, an independent UK-based ladies fashion retailer, continues to feature one of the largest Frank Lyman collections available to UK customers through its online platform. The retailer is recognised as an official UK stockist of the Canadian womenswear label, with new pieces introduced across seasonal collections throughout the year.Frank Lyman is internationally recognised for designs that combine bold colour palettes, layered prints, and finishing details such as embellishments, asymmetric hemlines, and statement necklines. The brand's seasonal ranges span dresses, jackets, tops, trousers, jumpsuits, and jeans, catering to daywear, eveningwear, and special-occasion dressing. Each release introduces fresh prints, silhouettes, and detailing while retaining the signature design language the label has become known for within the womenswear sector.The Charles Vermont assortment includes Frank Lyman pieces suited to a wide range of occasions, from wedding guest dressing and evening events to casual layering and everyday styling. The retailer's curated approach is structured to offer shoppers a comprehensive selection across sizes, prints, and silhouettes.Alongside Frank Lyman, the Charles Vermont catalogue features collections from a range of established European and North American womenswear brands, including Joseph Ribkoff , Dolcezza, Robell, Vilagallo , Marble, I'cona, and Frandsen. The multi-brand model is designed to give UK shoppers access to designer womenswear from recognised labels through a single online destination, with pieces grouped by category, brand, size, and style to support browsing.Frank Lyman's continued visibility within the UK womenswear market reflects broader consumer interest in pieces that bridge occasion and daywear categories. Print-led design, considered fabric choices, and versatile styling have remained central features of the label's seasonal collections, with each release expanding the available range of cuts, fits, and colour combinations.As an official frank lyman stockist , Charles Vermont sources pieces directly from the brand, with new arrivals added regularly across spring/summer and autumn/winter seasonal drops. The retailer is based in the United Kingdom and supplies customers nationwide through its online platform.For further information on the Frank Lyman collection and the wider designer womenswear range, visit https://www.charlesvermont.co.uk/

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