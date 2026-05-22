EASTERN USA’S FIRST FULL TIME BUNGEE JUMPING SITE OPENS NEAR WASHINGTON D.C.

The Great Bungee Company Grand Opening Ceremonies

The Great Bungee Company, the Eastern USA’s first full time bungee jumping site, located in historic Harpers Ferry, West Virginia is officially now open.

HARPERS FERRY, WV, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday May 15th, The Great Bungee Company, a global leader in bungee jumping experiences, celebrated the grand opening of the Eastern USA’s first full time bungee jumping site, located in historic Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Located near Washington D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia, the site is now a central location for bungee jumping with thrill seekers already making the trip from all over the country.The opening day celebrations included an onsite press conference with speakers such as Nick Steers and Matt Lawrence the company founders, as well as Annette Gavin Bates from Jefferson County CVB, Lindsey Funk from the West Virginia Department of Tourism and Harry Longerbeam, the General Manager of River Riders the bungee company’s rafting partner. Following the press conference a charity auction winner, Michael Yancey performed the first ceremonial jump from the 150 foot tower.Situated in the Old Standard Quarry, next to Harpers Ferry National Historical Park near the confluence of the Shenandoah and Potomac Rivers, the Harpers Ferry bungee uses a state-of-the-art cantilevered jump tower, offering jumpers views of a Civil War Battlefield. Participants are given the option to experience a water-dip, making this a unique attraction unlike any other in the country.Built on a Canadian Legacy: This new bungee jumping site draws on the 35 years of expertise from The Great Bungee Company's sister company, Great Canadian Bungee, celebrated for delivering safe and professional experiences for decades. With a similar operating schedule to its Canadian counterpart, The Great Bungee Company now operates daily, becoming the only bungee location in America to do so. The season will run from April to November. Reservations will be required.Harpers Ferry is a region that combines natural beauty and historical significance, making it already a popular destination for adventure travellers and tourists. The new jump site is in partnership with and neighbours to River Riders, a well established local rafting company and it is also directly across the street from the National Historical Park.About The Great Bungee Company: The newest addition to our organization that owns jump sites in the US, Canada and a worldwide professional consulting services company to adventure sites around the world.

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