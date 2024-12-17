THE GREAT BUNGEE COMPANY TO OPEN AMERICA’S FIRST QUARRY-BASED BUNGEE JUMP NEAR WASHINGTON DC, SPRING 2025

Bungee Jumping with The Great Bungee Company

Located in historic Harpers Ferry, adventure enthusiasts from all over the East will be able to plunge 150 feet and get wet in the process with the water-dip.

We're proud to finally be bringing this activity to the US market, I know adventure seekers in the East have been waiting some time for something like this to come along.” — Nick Steers

HARPERS FERRY, WV, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Great Bungee Company, a global leader in bungee jumping experiences, is pleased to announce the opening of the first quarry-based bungee jumping site in the United States, located in historic Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Near Washington D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia, the site is set to open in Spring 2025, becoming the only bungee jumping venue on the Eastern Seaboard.Situated in the Old Standard Quarry, next to Harpers Ferry National Historical Park near the confluence of the Shenandoah and Potomac Rivers, the Harpers Ferry bungee site will feature a state-of-the-art cantilevered jump tower, offering jumpers views of a Civil War Battlefield. Participants are given the option to experience the water-dip, making this a unique attraction unlike any other in the country.Built on a Canadian Legacy- This new bungee jumping site draws on the 34 years of expertise from The Great Bungee Company's sister company, Great Canadian Bungee, well known for delivering safe and professional experiences for decades. With a similar operating schedule to its Canadian counterpart, The Great Bungee Company will operate daily, becoming the only bungee location in America to do so. The season will run from April to November. Reservations will be required.Harpers Ferry is a region that combines natural beauty and historical significance, making it already a popular destination for adventure travellers and tourists. The new jump site is in partnership with and neighbours to River Riders, a well established local rafting company and it is also directly across the street from the National Historical Park.The company has just begun offering Priority Passes to the first interested jumpers. Priority pass holders will be able to secure their spot before general bookings open and the first 1000 passes will be discounted. This concept allows the keenest jumpers the opportunity to ensure they get the first choice of jump dates.About The Great Bungee CompanyThe newest US based bungee jumping company, with a greater organization that also owns jump sites in Canada and a worldwide professional consulting company for adventure sites around the world.Official Website: www.greatbungee.com FAQ’s: www.greatbungee.com/faqs Ownership & Team: www.greatbungee.com/the-crew

