Z-TEXT Launches Closed Beta: No Phone, No IP, No Server

Z-TEXT: the blockchain messenger that governments cannot subpoena and hackers cannot breach. Live BitcoinZ blockchain transaction — Shielded Spends to Shielded Outputs. No sender. No receiver. No metadata. Verify it yourself at explorer.btcz.zelcore.io Z-TEXT: No phone number. No IP. No server. Privacy by architecture, not by promise.

Z-TEXT enters closed beta: blockchain messenger with no phone number, no IP, no metadata — built on BitcoinZ with quantum-resistant encryption.

QUOTE TEXT: Z-TEXT stores no phone number, no IP, no metadata. There is nothing to subpoena, nothing to hack, nothing to sell. That is not a feature — that is the architecture.” — captain zero trace — Z-TEXT

MAJURO, MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS, May 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Z-TEXT, a blockchain-native private messenger , has entered closed beta. The app requires no phone number, no email address, no IP address, and no VPN. It stores no user data on any central server. There is nothing to subpoena. There is nothing to hack. There is nothing to sell.Z-TEXT is built on the BitcoinZ (BTCZ) blockchain, active since September 10, 2017. Messages travel as shielded transactions on the blockchain — not through company servers. Encryption uses X25519 key exchange, AES-256-GCM for message content, and Sapling zk-SNARKs so the network cannot see who is talking to whom. A post-quantum keypair layer (ML-KEM-768) is already shipping from the 24-word seed. Lose your device, restore your seed, your full message history comes back.Z-TEXT is three tools in one: a shielded messenger, a password manager, and a crypto wallet supporting both transparent and shielded BTCZ addresses. The wallet is free on all platforms. The messenger and vault are accessed via a pre-launch license available at z-text.com/packages.Message cost: approximately $0.00003 per message. Spam is prevented by economics, not gatekeeping — every contact handshake requires a small BTCZ deposit, making mass spam unprofitable while keeping legitimate use nearly free.Why NowIn May 2026, Meta removed end-to-end encryption from Instagram direct messages. London's Metropolitan Police made over 700,000 data requests to tech companies in 2025 alone. The EU Chat Control regulation — which would require platforms to scan private messages — is approaching adoption. Signal was subpoenaed for data on 37 phone numbers in March 2026.Every one of these events has the same root cause: centralized messengers have data to give. Z-TEXT does not.The DevelopmentZ-TEXT was built by a small team over approximately one year. The codebase represents 923 commits to the wallet layer across Rust, Dart, Swift, and Kotlin — roughly 211,000 lines of code — plus 156 commits and approximately 94,000 lines of TypeScript on the server side. The full BitcoinZ cryptographic stack was built from scratch. A formal security audit is commissioned and in progress ahead of public launch.The project is registered with D-U-N-S Number 854865983. Contact: Eric Pierrot, +44 7735 309975, z-text.com.About Z-TEXTZ-TEXT is a privacy-first 3-in-1 application combining a shielded messenger, password manager, and crypto wallet. Built on the BitcoinZ blockchain. No phone number required. No IP logged. No central server. No VPN needed. Pre-launch licenses available at z-text.com/packages. Learn more at z-text.com and getbtcz.com. Read the full privacy analysis and comparison posts at z-text.org.

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