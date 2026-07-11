Z-TEXT, a zk-SNARKs Blockchain Messenger, Launches Channels, Completing a 4-in-1 Privacy App on BitcoinZ

Z-TEXT, a zk-SNARKs blockchain messenger built on BitcoinZ The four-layer security architecture behind Z-TEXT: local device encryption, zk-SNARKs shielding, BitcoinZ blockchain settlement, and post-quantum protection.

The launch completes Z-TEXT's shift from messenger to a 4-in-1 privacy ecosystem, where audiences live in subscribers' wallets, not company databases.

Needing to disappear is proof you can't survive the erosion of time—or what's coming with quantum computing.” — Eric Pierrot, founder of Z-TEXT LLC

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Z-TEXT , a zk-SNARKs blockchain messenger, built on BitcoinZ, has launched Channels , a broadcast feature where the creator—not a platform—controls the channel. Each subscriber holds their own connection to the channel in their own wallet, so there is no central list a company can seize, sell, or delete. Channels joins Z-TEXT's existing privacy ecosystem of shielded messenger, password manager, and crypto wallet, all accessible through a single 24-word seed phrase.A single Channels transaction reaches any number of subscribers, from ten to ten thousand, at the same fixed cost. No company sits between the broadcaster and the audience with the ability to suspend the channel or hand over the subscriber list. If a device is lost, the channel and its full history can be restored on any new device using the same 24-word seed phrase that recovers the rest of the account.The launch extends a position Z-TEXT has held publicly since June, when the company published a privacy manifesto on IPFS and timestamped it on the BitcoinZ blockchain, arguing that permanence, not disappearing messages, is the stronger privacy guarantee. Most messaging apps market automatic deletion as a safety feature. "Needing to disappear is proof you can't survive the erosion of time — or what's coming with quantum computing," said Eric Pierrot, founder of Z-TEXT LLC. "If your encryption actually holds, the message doesn't need to vanish to stay safe. "Eternal memory is our signature—we built for permanence, not for disappearing."Z-TEXT has been operating in closed beta, during which no critical vulnerability was reported through the company's on-chain bug bounty program. The company said it is preparing for public release on major app stores, including Google Play and the Apple App Store.Z-TEXT is a zk-SNARKs blockchain messenger built on BitcoinZ, a blockchain operating since September 10, 2017, that combines Bitcoin's mathematical structure with Zcash's zk-SNARKs privacy technology. The application requires no phone number, email address, or SIM card; identity is derived from a 24-word seed phrase. Z-TEXT combines a shielded messenger, password manager, crypto wallet, and channels in one application, with message fees averaging approximately $0.00003 per message. The company has published its full threat model publicly, including known limitations, and operates a live bug bounty program funded on-chain.

Z-TEXT: The Architecture of Permanent Data Security

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