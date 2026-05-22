Rural THRIVE Foundations Program Supports Maine’s Early-Career Educators

As schools across Maine continue to welcome and support new educators, the Rural THRIVE Foundations program is helping early-career teachers to build confidence, strengthen instructional practice, and establish meaningful professional connections during their first years in the classroom.

Rural Thrive is a project of the University of Maine College of Education and Human Development. It is funded with $3.3 million in Congressionally Directed Spending awarded to the University of Maine System to provide ongoing professional development, mentorship and other evidence-based support, with the goal of leading to better resilience and retention among rural educators and school leaders, as well as improving PK-12 student outcomes.

This year, nearly 30 early-career educators from across the state participated in Foundations programming. Participants consistently reported valuing the opportunity to receive dedicated support from experienced educators outside of their immediate supervisory context, connect with peers across districts, and build professional relationships that helped them feel more supported as they transitioned into teaching.

The Foundations “Guided Trail” pairs new teachers with experienced educators from across Maine for weekly virtual mentorship meetings, reflective classroom observation, and monthly Communities of Practice focused on practical strategies and professional growth. Participants also attend a small number of in-person gatherings, including a statewide Spring Retreat.

The program is designed to complement—not replace—district mentoring and induction supports by providing additional professional connections and dedicated reflective support outside of an evaluative context.

Rural THRIVE Foundations is a mostly virtual opportunity, making participation accessible for educators across Maine’s rural and geographically diverse communities. Participants who complete program expectations may receive up to $1,000.

The program is open to educators beginning their teaching careers in Maine public schools and aims to help new teachers feel supported, connected, and prepared for long-term success in the profession.

Additional information about Rural THRIVE Foundations is available here. Questions may be directed to Laura Bean at laura.bean@maine.edu.