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Landfill & Transfer Station Holiday Hours

Landfill

Landfill will be closed Monday, May 25th, for Memorial Day

Regular hours will resume Tuesday through Saturday

Transfer Station

Pagosa transfer station will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Regular hours will resume Wednesday through Saturday

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Landfill & Transfer Station Holiday Hours

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