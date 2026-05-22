Landfill & Transfer Station Holiday Hours

Landfill Landfill will be closed Monday, May 25th, for Memorial Day Regular hours will resume Tuesday through Saturday

Transfer Station Pagosa transfer station will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Regular hours will resume Wednesday through Saturday

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