Easybook Training Expands Access to Accredited Construction and Safety Certification Across the UK

UK-wide training marketplace simplifies booking for health, safety and construction qualifications as demand for certified professionals continues to riseLONDON

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With demand for qualified construction and safety professionals rising across the UK and regulatory requirements becoming increasingly stringent, Easybook Training is expanding access to accredited training through its nationwide online booking platform.As one of the UK's leading online training marketplaces, Easybook Training connects workers and employers with hundreds of accredited health, safety and construction courses through a single platform designed to simplify course discovery, booking and certification.The platform offers nationwide access to classroom, online instructor-led and on-site training across a wide range of sectors, helping professionals secure qualifications required for employment, site access and career progression.According to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), workplace injuries and ill health continue to place significant economic pressure on the UK, highlighting the growing importance of professional training and workforce competency.Easybook Training was developed to address one of the industry's longstanding challenges — fragmented access to accredited training providers and course availability.Traditionally, workers and employers have needed to search multiple training providers to compare dates, pricing and accreditation standards. Easybook Training consolidates this process into a single platform that provides access to approved providers, immediate booking confirmation and UK-wide venue coverage.The platform supports individual workers seeking qualification renewals as well as employers managing training programmes for larger teams.Easybook Training offers accredited courses across multiple training categories, including:1. Health and Safety TrainingCourses include widely recognised qualifications such as:• NEBOSH National General Certificate• IOSH Managing Safely• CITB SMSTS• CITB SSSTS• COSHH Awareness• CITB Health and Safety AwarenessThese qualifications are commonly required across construction, manufacturing, facilities management and workplace safety environments.First Aid and Fire Safety TrainingEasybook Training provides HSE-compliant first aid and fire safety training through approved providers, including:• Emergency First Aid at Work (EFAW)• First Aid at Work (FAW)• Paediatric First Aid• Mental Health First Aid• Fire Marshal and Fire Warden Training• Fire Risk Assessment Training• Construction and Working at Height CoursesFor construction professionals requiring site access or specialist competency certification, the platform offers:• Temporary Works Coordinator Training• Asbestos Awareness• Confined Space Training• NRSWA Qualifications• IPAF Training• PASMA Training• Ladder and Harness Safety TrainingMany of these qualifications support compliance with CSCS-related site access requirements.Plant, Utilities and NVQ QualificationsEasybook Training also supports specialist sectors through:• CPCS and NPORS plant operator certification• EUSR and SHEA utilities training• Construction NVQs from Levels 2–7These qualifications help experienced workers formalise workplace competency and progress professionally.A growing number of courses are also available through live online instructor-led delivery, allowing workers to complete theory-based training remotely while maintaining accredited learning standards.In addition to technical certification, Easybook Training provides leadership, communication and professional development courses designed to support career progression into supervisory and management roles.The increasing importance of recognised qualifications reflects broader changes across the UK training and employment landscape.Principal contractors, insurers and employers are placing greater emphasis on demonstrable competency and verified training records, while certified workers continue to benefit from improved employability, wider project access and stronger earning potential.Easybook Training's platform is designed to support these evolving workforce demands through:• Access to hundreds of accredited providers• UK-wide training venues• Online instructor-led options• Immediate booking confirmation• Corporate and group booking management• Competitive pricing across training categoriesAll listed courses are delivered by approved and accredited training organisations, including providers recognised by CITB, IPAF, PASMA, NEBOSH, IOSH, EUSR and other relevant accrediting bodies.About Easybook TrainingEasybook Training is one of the UK's leading online training marketplaces, connecting workers and employers with accredited health, safety and construction courses from hundreds of approved training providers. Through a UK-wide venue network, online instructor-led delivery and an instant booking platform, Easybook Training helps make professional certification accessible for individuals and organisations alike.For more information, visit: www.easybooktraining.co.uk

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