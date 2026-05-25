Indie artist Dawn Gibson announces 7th album “Breaking the Paradigm,” inspired by hardship and healing

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fiercely independent singer-songwriter Dawn Gibson, born and raised in London, Ontario, has officially announced the production of her seventh studio album, Breaking the Paradigm. Going against the grain of the traditional music industry, Gibson's latest project is a raw, unfiltered chronicle of her life’s trials, designed to break the cycle of hardship for herself while eventually funding a massive philanthropic vision for holistic healing and animal welfare.Drawing from her early days of touring and performing on the concert stage, music has always been about authentic connection for Gibson. She has learned many lessons in life, all contained within her lyrics, and has endured the weight of a broken societal system. Rejecting the traditional major label system, she operates completely independently, taking her music directly to the people through raw, live YouTube performances and grassroots street busking.Breaking the Paradigm represents the culmination of these life-altering experiences. Currently in production alongside Alzha Studios, the new album builds upon the rich storytelling of her previous six albums: Out of the Dark, The Rising, Into the Light, Jagged Edges, Pushing the Envelope, and As Above, So Below.Gibson’s artistry has previously earned praise from outlets such as About Insider, The Magazine Plus, and Daily Music Roll, and she has been featured as a recognized artist by the iconic Breedlove Guitars."This album is simply continuing my journey to try and make it to the top," says Gibson. "I'm just about rock and roll and getting the real me out there. I just put out songs on each album that I feel with my heart."Unlike many artists seeking fame for personal glory, Gibson’s relentless drive is deeply rooted in altruism. As a lifelong animal rescuer, her ultimate vision is to generate the wealth needed to enact real-world change—specifically, building tiny-home villages equipped with culturally diverse, holistic healing centers, and creating safe havens to ensure no animals are left in shelters.Dawn Gibson has many stories to tell... all contained within her lyrics. Listeners are encouraged to explore her entire discography and follow her journey toward the release of Breaking the Paradigm.To purchase Dawn Gibson’s physical vinyl and CDs, visit: https://elasticstage.com/dawngibsonelasticstage To stream her music and watch her live shows, visit: https://linktr.ee/dawngibsonmusic

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