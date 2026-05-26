Monaco Legend Group Unveils One of Its Strongest Cartier Selections in Recent Years at June 4 Lugano Auction

Exclusive Timepieces Lugano features rare Audemars Piguet and Cartier London, Paris, and modern collectible watches.

LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monaco Legend Group, the Monaco-based auction house specialising in rare and collectible timepieces, will present one of its most significant Cartier offerings to date at its Exclusive Timepieces auction in Lugano on June 4, 2026. The curated catalogue assembles an exceptional group of watches spanning multiple decades and workshops, including two extraordinarily rare Cartier-signed pieces made by Audemars Piguet, important London-made watches, rare Paris references, unusual Tank variations, special orders, and significant modern Cartier examples.“The most important Cartier watches were rarely the most complicated, but often the most creatively designed,” noted the house in its catalogue presentation. “What unites these pieces is not simply rarity, but individuality. These are watches produced in very small numbers, often for highly specific clients, and frequently outside conventional commercial production.”Two Landmark Audemars Piguet Calendar Wristwatches Signed by CartierHeading the catalogue are two exceptional calendar wristwatches that sit at the intersection of Audemars Piguet's early complicated production and Cartier's mid-century role as a retailer of highly exclusive timepieces.Lot 107, a square-shaped Triple Calendar Moon Phase with Cartier-signed dial circa 1960s, is one of only three examples ever to surface on the market, all retailed and sold by Cartier (estimate: CHF 250,000 to 500,000).Lot 128, the Audemars Piguet reference 5513 Triple Calendar Moonphase with Cartier-signed dial, was produced between 1951 and 1967 in only 19 examples across all metals. Scholarship suggests just 11 were cased in yellow gold, of which only two carry Cartier signatures. The present watch was the first delivered, in May 1960 (estimate: CHF 120,000 to 240,000).The London Era: A Highlight of the SaleCentral to the auction is an extraordinary group of Cartier London watches from the late 1960s and early 1970s, a period now widely regarded as one of the maison's most inventive.Highlights include:• Lot 148: Baignoire Oblique London, circa 1967, with its case rotated approximately 30 degrees relative to the strap. Only two other examples are known (estimate: CHF 50,000 to 100,000).• Lot 106: Tank Allongée London, circa 1970, distinguished by its elongated proportions and rear-wound construction that preserves the design's uninterrupted symmetry (estimate: CHF 50,000 to 100,000).• Lot 142: Tank Cintrée London, circa 1969, retaining its original numbered Cartier bracelet (estimate: CHF 25,000 to 50,000).• Lot 67: Tank Normale London, with a remarkable crosshatch guilloché dial and original bracelet, possibly a unique configuration (estimate: CHF 20,000 to 40,000).• Lot 92: Tank Obus London, featuring sculptural bullet-form lugs and an aged ivory dial (estimate: CHF 20,000 to 40,000).• Lot 96: Tank Louis London, an early 1970s example retaining its matching numbered clasp and hallmarks (estimate: CHF 15,000 to 30,000).Cartier Paris and Early Twentieth-Century DesignThe sale includes several important Paris-rooted references:• Lot 111: Tank Basculante with Paris dial and French-made case by Edmond Jaeger, introduced in 1932 with its signature pivoting case (estimate: CHF 50,000 to 100,000).• Lot 112: Tank Obus Savonette, combining Obus case architecture with a hunter-style protective cover, produced in extremely small numbers (estimate: CHF 80,000 to 160,000).• Lot 70: Tank Allongée from the 1930s, exemplifying Cartier's Art Deco fascination with elongated vertical proportions (estimate: CHF 15,000 to 30,000).• Lot 143: Tank Normale preserved with its original brick bracelet (estimate: CHF 25,000 to 50,000).• Lot 4: Tank Cintrée from the 1950s, fitted with its original herringbone style yellow gold Cartier bracelet, possibly the first 1950s Tank Cintrée to appear with a period-original bracelet (estimate: CHF 50,000 to 100,000).Contemporary Cartier and Special OrdersReflecting growing collector interest in modern production:• Lot 35: Tank Cintrée CPCP, from the Collection Privée Cartier Paris series, limited to 150 pieces (estimate: CHF 20,000 to 40,000).• Lot 81: Platinum special-order Tank Cintrée numbered “2” (estimate: CHF 40,000 to 80,000).• Lot 8: Ruby-set Santos Octagon with matching ruby bracelet and “spider” dial (estimate: CHF 20,000 to 40,000).• Lot 147: Platinum Santos with diamond-set bezel and bracelet (estimate: CHF 30,000 to 60,000).• Lot 98: Split-seconds chronograph pocket watch combining discreet design with serious mechanical complexity (estimate: CHF 15,000 to 30,000).• Lot 156: Integrated-strap Tank, one of the most unconventional Tank designs of the 1970s (estimate: CHF 20,000 to 40,000).Auction DetailsThe Exclusive Timepieces Lugano auction will take place on June 4, 2026. The full catalogue is available at: https://www.monacolegendauctions.com/auction/exclusive-timepieces-41 About Monaco Legend GroupFounded in 2015 by Claude Cohen, Monaco Legend Group Joined in 2019 by renowned vintage and exclusive timepieces expert Davide Parmegiani, and in 2024 by Corrado Mattarelli specialises in rare and collectible timepieces, offering both auctions and private sales. Celebrated as an auction house with soul, it serves the world's most discerning collectors, applying unmatched expertise in sourcing and presenting exceptional, rare, and exquisite watches.With two “Exclusive Timepieces” auctions held annually in Monaco, Monaco Legend Group has become a prominent presence on the international watch auction calendar. In 2024, the house introduced its first online-only sale, and in spring 2025 it launched the inaugural Exclusive Timepieces Lugano auction, further expanding its global reach. Today, Monaco Legend Group operates offices in Monaco, Switzerland, the USA, and Italy, with international preview exhibitions held in Dubai, Hong Kong, and Geneva.In 2025, Monaco Legend Group also launched FOCUS, its dedicated private sales department presenting a curated selection of exceptional watches available for immediate purchase year-round, vetted by experts and offered outside the auction format.For more information, visit https://www.monacolegendauctions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.