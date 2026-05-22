PF Modular Awarded Place on ESPO Framework 953_26 Modular Buildings

PF Modular secures place on ESPO Framework 953_26, giving UK schools and public bodies compliant access to modular buildings.

HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PF Modular, the Hampshire-based bespoke modular classroom specialist, has been awarded a place on ESPO Framework 953_26 Modular Buildings — providing schools and public sector organisations across the UK with a fully compliant route to high-quality, purpose-built modular buildings.

The framework, administered by ESPO, runs from 23 April 2026 to 22 April 2028. It enables public bodies — including local authority schools, academy trusts, colleges and other public sector organisations — to procure modular buildings through a streamlined, compliant process, without the need for a separate full tender exercise.

PF Modular designs and builds bespoke modular classrooms tailored to each school’s curriculum, layout and aesthetic. The company’s buildings are designed to full UK Building Regulation standards, comply with DfE Building Bulletins BB93, BB101, BB103 and BB104, and can be finished with a wide range of exterior cladding — from brick slips and timber to render and composite panels — to blend seamlessly with existing school buildings.

This framework position gives public sector clients direct, compliant access to PF Modular’s full range of services, including:

- Bespoke modular classrooms for any subject area, from science labs and music suites to SEND and early years spaces — fully designed to BB104 area guidelines for SEND and alternative provision

- New and refurbished modular buildings, offering significant cost savings versus traditional construction

- A complete turnkey service covering design, planning, groundworks, manufacture, installation and fit-out

- Sustainability-focused design incorporating solar PV, air source heat pumps, LED lighting and high-performance insulation

- Expert guidance on Permitted Development Rights and Building Regulations compliance

ESPO is a public sector owned professional buying organisation with over 40 years of experience providing procurement solutions to schools, local authorities and other public bodies. Its frameworks are free to access and offer a legally compliant route to market, with suppliers assessed during the procurement process for financial stability, track record and technical ability.

“One of the biggest challenges schools face when expanding their estate is navigating the procurement process — and this framework removes that barrier entirely. Being awarded a place on ESPO Framework 953_26 means that any school or public sector body in the country can now commission a bespoke, high-quality modular classroom from us through a simple, fully compliant route. We’ve been building modular classrooms for schools for many years, and we know how much pressure headteachers and business managers are under. This appointment is about making it easier for them to get the spaces they need, quickly and affordably, without compromising on quality.”

— Richard Crawford, Founder and Managing Director, PF Modular

Schools and public sector bodies wishing to procure modular buildings via the framework can contact PF Modular directly. Appointments can be made through either direct call-off or mini-competition, depending on project requirements.

About PF Modular

PF Modular (trading name of Portable Facilities (U.K.) Limited) is a specialist modular classroom manufacturer and supplier based in Alton, Hampshire. The company designs and builds bespoke modular school buildings for primary schools, secondary schools, academy trusts and independent schools across the UK, offering a complete turnkey service from initial design and planning through to delivery, installation and fit-out. PF Modular is a member of the LABC Partner Authority Scheme, MPBA and the Considerate Constructors Scheme, and a Gold member of Constructionline.

About ESPO

ESPO is a public sector owned professional buying organisation (PBO) that has been providing procurement solutions to the public sector for over 40 years. ESPO offers over 100 frameworks covering a wide range of goods and services, all designed to provide legally compliant, straightforward routes to procurement for schools, local authorities and other public bodies. More information is available at www.espo.org.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.