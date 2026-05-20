WPJ Warns Customers Skipping Annual Boiler Service Could Void Warranty

WPJ is warning customers that skipping their annual boiler service could void their warranty, leading to massive bills in the future.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WPJ Heating, one of SW London's most-reviewed independent heating companies with over 2,500 verified reviews across Google, Trustpilot and Checkatrade, is urging local homeowners to book their annual boiler service before the summer passes.

Many homeowners are unaware that failing to have their boiler serviced in London every 12 months can invalidate the manufacturer's warranty - including Worcester Bosch's market-leading up to 12-year guarantee. As a Worcester Bosch Accredited Installer, WPJ Heating carries out annual services across SW London - covering Battersea, Clapham, Wandsworth, Brixton, Chelsea and Westminster - ensuring warranties remain valid and boilers run safely and efficiently ahead of the winter heating season.

The company warns customers that a voided warranty will mean that if the boiler does fail or break or repair or replacement is unlikely to be covered under their warrant, irrespective of the provider. They are encouraging customers to learn more about the warranty for their specific boiler and ensure that they have a service booked for 2026.

WPJ recommends that these services are completed through the summer season as in autumn, demand increases with homeowners hoping to avoid disaster through the coldest months of the year.

About WPJ

Based in London, WPJ Heating is a premier provider of professional plumbing and heating services, specializing in boiler installations, repairs, and annual maintenance. With over 20 years of experience navigating the unique challenges of London properties, the company has established a reputation for excellence, reliability, and high-quality workmanship. All WPJ engineers are Gas Safe registered and directly employed by the company, ensuring consistent, high-standard service and professional accountability.

WPJ Heating is an accredited installer for global industry leaders like Worcester Bosch and Vaillant, offering customers peace of mind through expert technical support and flexible service options, including comprehensive care plans. By combining industry expertise with a commitment to customer safety and energy efficiency, WPJ Heating continues to be a trusted partner for homeowners and landlords across South and West London.

More information about WPJ can be found on the business website. Alternatively, a representative for the company can be contacted directly using the information provided below.



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