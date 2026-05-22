Explore the outdoors at Runge Nature Center this June

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JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to visit Runge Nature Center this June. Nature center staff have a variety of upcoming programs aimed at helping the public explore and enjoy nature this summer. Programs include but are not limited to:

Free Fishing June 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Join MDC staff at the Conservation Commission Headquarters ponds to take advantage of Missouri’s Free Fishing Days. All fishing equipment and bait will be provided, and participants are not required to have a permit. Registration is not required, and participants are welcome to come and go as they please during this event.

Join MDC staff at the Conservation Commission Headquarters ponds to take advantage of Missouri’s Free Fishing Days. All fishing equipment and bait will be provided, and participants are not required to have a permit. Registration is not required, and participants are welcome to come and go as they please during this event. Sensory Evening June 12 from 6-8 p.m.: Designed for individuals with cognitive, physical, and developmental delays, this program will highlight the nocturnal adaptations of some of Missouri’s wildlife. Participants can join a sensory-focused walk along the ADA-accessible trail at 6:45 p.m. or 7:15 p.m. while also participating in hands-on learning at several learning stations. Please register each individual attending, including caregivers and family members at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oTW.

Designed for individuals with cognitive, physical, and developmental delays, this program will highlight the nocturnal adaptations of some of Missouri’s wildlife. Participants can join a sensory-focused walk along the ADA-accessible trail at 6:45 p.m. or 7:15 p.m. while also participating in hands-on learning at several learning stations. Please register each individual attending, including caregivers and family members at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oTW. Archery Through the Ages June 13 from 1-4 p.m.: From the ancient atlatl and early wooden bows to today’s modern compound bows and crossbows, archery equipment has consistently proven itself as one of the most effective ways to hit a target and harvest game. Learn how the sport has changed over time and have the chance to try different versions of archery at this free event designed for adults. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oTs.

From the ancient atlatl and early wooden bows to today’s modern compound bows and crossbows, archery equipment has consistently proven itself as one of the most effective ways to hit a target and harvest game. Learn how the sport has changed over time and have the chance to try different versions of archery at this free event designed for adults. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oTs. Conservation Teens: Kayaking June 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Spend the day on the water paddling and exploring the Gasconade River, floating from Rollins Ferry to Pointers Creek. This guided adventure includes round-trip transportation from Runge Nature Center along with any gear needed for the float, provided by MDC. Participants are asked to bring a lunch and water bottle. This event is for teenagers aged 13 to 17. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oTn.

For a complete list of events at Runge Nature Center this June, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z2u. All events are free to the public, and many require advance registration.

Runge Conservation Nature Center trails are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day, and the nature center building is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The area is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.