MDC and partners plant native species to beautify Jefferson City roundabout and benefit native wildlife and insects

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has partnered with the City of Jefferson to install a pollinator plot on the roundabout located on West Stadium Boulevard in Jefferson City.

“Many people assume that implementing conservation practices requires large acres of land, but even small areas of native habitat that are intentionally managed, like this roundabout, can provide huge benefits by attracting wildlife and pollinators, controlling stormwater runoff, and beautifying the area,” says MDC Deputy Director Aaron Jeffries. “Jefferson City has been a tremendous partner on several conservation projects throughout the city.”

MDC staff and volunteers helped plant the roundabout. All Seasons Lawn Care provided the mulch, and the Missouri Wildflower Nursery provided the native plants. Without the collaboration from these groups, this planting would not have been possible.

"Partnerships like this are a great example of how the City of Jefferson and the Missouri Department of Conservation are working together to improve our community,” says City of Jefferson City Administrator Brian Crane. “This project reflects a continued collaboration that helps beautify key areas of our city while creating spaces residents can enjoy for years to come. We appreciate MDC’s ongoing partnership and their investment in making Jefferson City an even better place to live.”

Bringing nature into communities can provide several benefits for both mental and physical health of the residents in those areas. MDC and the City of Jefferson are committed to providing green spaces in urban areas through efforts like this wildflower planting. This roundabout is the second location for native plantings within this partnership, with the first being completed in 2023. Read more about that original effort at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oTM.

The native plants used in this project include butterfly weed, prairie blazing star, prairie coreopsis, Missouri primrose, purple poppy mallow, purple coneflower, prairie dropseed, white beardtongue, purple prairie clover, aromatic aster and others. To learn more about community conservation and the benefits of adding natural areas into urban settings, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4eh.