Network Elites Expands Wi-Fi Survey Services as Business Demand Accelerates

Ayman Omar

Professional Wi-Fi assessments help Dallas-Fort Worth businesses identify dead zones, reduce network issues, and plan smarter infrastructure upgrades.

Reliable Wi-Fi is no longer just a convenience. It directly impacts productivity, security, communication, and the customer experience” — Ayman Omar

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Network Elites, a managed IT services and cybersecurity provider serving businesses across Dallas-Fort Worth and beyond, today announced the continued expansion of its Wi-Fi survey services in response to a sharp increase in business demand for stronger, more reliable wireless networks.As small and mid-sized businesses rely more heavily on cloud applications, Microsoft 365, mobile devices, video conferencing, voice services, and connected workplace systems, wireless performance has become a critical part of daily operations. Network Elites has seen an exponential rise in organizations requesting professional Wi-Fi assessments , including site surveys, heat mapping, coverage analysis, and network performance recommendations.Network Elites’ Wi-Fi survey services help businesses identify weak signal areas, dead zones, network congestion, interference issues, roaming problems, and access point placement concerns.Through heat mapping and professional wireless analysis, the company helps clients visualize network performance, understand where problems exist, and make smarter infrastructure decisions before investing in additional equipment or major upgrades.“Reliable Wi-Fi is no longer just a convenience. It directly impacts productivity, security, communication, and the customer experience,” said Ayman Omar, Chief of Customer Wins at Network Elites. “More businesses are asking for clear, professional wireless assessments because they want to prevent recurring issues instead of constantly reacting to them. Our goal is to give clients the visibility they need to build networks that support the way their teams actually work.”The expansion reflects Network Elites’ broader customer-first and security-first approach to managed IT. The company focuses on proactive support, clear communication, personalized service, and long-term technology guidance for businesses that do not want to manage complex IT needs internally. Its services include managed IT, managed cybersecurity, backup and disaster recovery, cloud services, Microsoft 365 management, IT consulting, virtual CIO services, network infrastructure projects, and Wi-Fi surveys.Network Elites is also continuing to develop and refine compliance-focused services and internal policies to support more industries with complex technology and security requirements.The company’s compliance-driven IT services are designed to help businesses reduce risk, improve documentation, strengthen cybersecurity controls, and better align with requirements tied to frameworks and standards such as HIPAA, SOC 2, insurance requirements, and other industry-specific expectations.By combining Wi-Fi survey expertise with managed IT, cybersecurity, compliance support, and strategic consulting, Network Elites helps organizations improve connectivity, reduce downtime, strengthen security, and plan for long-term growth.Network Elites currently serves businesses throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, with additional focus on Austin, Houston, Orlando, and organizations with broader technology needs.About Network ElitesNetwork Elites is a managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud services, compliance, and IT consulting provider headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. The company helps small and mid-sized businesses improve technology performance, reduce downtime, strengthen cybersecurity, and align IT systems with long-term business goals.Media Contact:Network Elites Services, LLC4100 International Pkwy, Suite 2200Carrollton, TX 75007Phone: (972) 235-3114Website: networkelites.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.