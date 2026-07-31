The Feminine Glow Announces 2026 Costa Rica Retreat Celebrating Sisterhood and Inner Work

Alexis Smith of The Feminine Glow

The three-day Official Glow Girls Retreat will bring women together October 30 through November 1 for training, reflection, bonding, and tropical experiences.

SAN JOSé, COSTA RICA, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Feminine Glow , the personal-development and feminine-energy education brand led by Alexis Smith , has announced its first retreat in two years: an intimate three-day gathering taking place in Costa Rica from October 30 through November 1, 2026.Created as a celebration of sisterhood and inner work, the Official Glow Girls Retreat 2026 will bring members of The Feminine Glow community together for an immersive experience that combines guided training, personal reflection, meaningful connection, and shared activities in one of the world’s most naturally beautiful destinations.The retreat will extend The Feminine Glow’s online education and community experience into an in-person environment. Over three days, attendees will have an opportunity to step away from their normal routines, reconnect with themselves, and build genuine relationships with other women committed to personal growth.The gathering is intended to balance deeper inner work with play, relaxation, adventure and the honest conversations that can develop when women feel supported by a close community.“This retreat is about creating a space where women can be fully present with themselves and with one another,” said Alexis Smith of The Feminine Glow.“The Glow Girls community has always been rooted in growth, encouragement and sisterhood. Bringing everyone together in Costa Rica allows us to take that connection deeper through real-time training, reflection, bonding and beautiful shared experiences.”Costa Rica’s natural surroundings provide a meaningful setting for the retreat. Promotional imagery for the gathering evokes lush rainforests, volcanic landscapes, waterfalls, beaches, fresh tropical food and group adventures. The setting reflects the retreat’s intended balance between inward reflection and joyful connection.The Costa Rica experience follows previous Feminine Glow retreats held in destinations including Greece, Dubai and Hawaii. These gatherings are designed to allow members of the community to experience Smith’s teachings in person while forming friendships with women pursuing similar goals around confidence, self-worth, authenticity, boundaries and creating a more aligned life.The upcoming retreat will feature three days of training, healing-centered reflection, bonding and activities. Additional information about the venue, accommodations, itinerary, ticket pricing and registration process will be announced once the remaining details are finalized.Because the retreat is planned as a small, highly personal gathering, only a limited number of spaces will be available. The Feminine Glow expects tickets to sell quickly once registration opens and is encouraging interested women to join its retreat update list for early announcements and first access to enrollment information.The Feminine Glow describes its retreats as the place “where inner work meets vacation and sisterhood.” Rather than treating personal development as something that must always feel serious or solitary, the retreat experience creates room for learning, embodiment, play, rest and community.Smith developed The Feminine Glow after beginning her own journey through self-love, self-respect, personal boundaries and reconnecting with her intuition. The brand now offers self-paced programs, educational content, private community experiences and retreats focused on feminine energy, relationships, confidence, purpose, abundance and authentic self-expression.Women interested in attending the Official Glow Girls Retreat 2026 can sign up for updates at:Subscribers will be among the first to receive ticket, registration, and itinerary information as it becomes available.About The Feminine GlowThe Feminine Glow is an online personal-development and education brand led by Alexis Smith. Through self-paced programs, educational content, community experiences, and intimate retreats, The Feminine Glow helps women explore feminine energy, self-worth, relationships, and personal growth through deep inner work.Learn more at https://www.thefeminineglow.com/ Media Contact:The Feminine Glowcontact@thefeminineglow.com

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