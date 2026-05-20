MEDIA ADVISORY: Governor’s Memorial Day Ceremony

#2026-001

What: Governor’s Memorial Day Ceremony

When: 12:45 p.m., May 25, 2026

Where: Hawaiʻi State Veterans Cemetery, 45-349 Kamehameha Hwy, Kāneʻohe

Who: Governor Josh Green, State Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, congressional leaders, state and county officials, U.S. military commanders, veterans and their families

Details: Under the auspices of the Office of Veterans’ Services, a division of the Hawaiʻi Department of Defense, Gov. Josh Green will host the Memorial Day ceremony at the Hawaiʻi State Veterans Cemetery in Kāneʻohe. The theme for this year’s event is: “Mālama i ko lākou hoʻoilina — Preserve Their Legacy.”

The program begins at 12:45 p.m. with a musical prelude by the 111th Army Band of the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard. The parade of flags and presentation of lei will be carried out by various veterans’ organizations, community leaders and our international partners.

Office of Veterans’ Services Director Lt. Col. John Alamodin, will serve as the master of ceremonies. The national anthem and “Hawaiʻi Ponoʻi” will be performed by the 111th Army Band. Jeanne Oliveira will give a special performance of “Hawaiʻi Aloha.”

Governor Green will provide the Memorial Day address and Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, the adjutant general, will offer welcoming remarks. Green, Logan and our Hawaiʻi congressional delegation will present the state wreath at the Memorial Plaza Monument. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and senior commanders representing each military service also will present a wreath. A rifle salute will be performed by the Hawaiʻi National Guard Honor Guard, followed by “Taps.”

Civilian attendees are asked to wear aloha attire. Military attendees are asked to wear Class B uniforms or the equivalent. Shuttle service will be available via Hawaiʻi National Guard vans beginning at 11:30 a.m. The vans will pick up guests at the entrance to the Hawaiʻi State Veterans Cemetery and at the parking areas leading up to the ceremony, with drop-off at the Memorial Plaza. At the end of the event, the vans will return guests to their original pick-up points on the cemetery grounds.

###

Media Contacts:

Retired Maj. Jeffrey D. Hickman

Director, Public Affairs

State of Hawai‘i Department of Defense

Office: 808-441-7000

Direct: 808-779-8008

Email: [email protected]

Jayme Nagamine

Information Specialist

State of Hawai‘i Office of Veterans’ Services

Office: 808-433-7683

Direct: 808-779-0990

Email: [email protected]