PumpAlarm.com Offers High-Capacity SMS Plans for Alarm Notification

PumpAlarm.com provides cellular alarm notification plans for high-message monitoring needs across residential and business settings.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PumpAlarm.com, a manufacturer of remote monitoring solutions for residential and commercial applications, provides high-capacity SMS service plans for customers who rely on cellular alerts for pump, power, temperature, and water-related monitoring.

The company’s SMS plan options include standard and higher-capacity texting tiers for PumpAlarm and TextLight devices, with available annual message allotments of up to 600, 5,000, or 10,000 text messages, depending on the device and selected plan. The plans are designed to support customers who need frequent notifications from monitoring devices without relying on Wi-Fi connectivity.

PumpAlarm.com serves residents and businesses nationwide with monitoring services that use cellular connectivity to send notifications. The company states that its cellular monitoring approach helps address situations in which Wi-Fi-based monitoring may be unavailable during power outages.

PumpAlarm.com monitoring capabilities include:

• Power monitoring that sends messages when power goes out and when power returns.

• Temperature monitoring for high and low temperature conditions, with adjustable upper and lower alarm levels.

• Water level monitoring using a float switch that can be programmed for high or low levels.

• Floor water detection through a digital water sensor that detects 3/16 inch of water.

• Instant alerts intended to send notifications directly to a phone.

• DIY installation requiring basic tools and text-message capability.

The company also provides TextLight, a device designed and built in the United States for remotely located control panels and machinery. PumpAlarm.com’s cellular monitoring is standard on the Verizon Network, according to company-provided information.

Mr. Tom Ward, President and CEO, serves as the company spokesperson for PumpAlarm.com. The company’s materials state that PumpAlarm.com focuses on reliable, easy-to-use monitoring solutions intended to help customers stay connected to critical assets and address risks associated with pump failures and water damage.

PumpAlarm.com was established in 2013 and has developed its monitoring products with experience connected to OmniSite, an affiliate company that designs monitors for municipalities nationwide. PumpAlarm.com was acquired by DriBot, LLC in 2024. DriBot, LLC was formed in 2018, and company owner and founder Tom Ward has spent approximately 40 years in the cellular monitoring industry, with a focus on water and wastewater monitoring.

Customer feedback supplied by the company highlights the role of text alerts in remote property monitoring.

John K., a PumpAlarm customer, said, “I've been using PumpAlarm for years, and its been a huge help-especially since I split time between two homes. I like knowing what's going on when I'm away. I get notified if the power goes out an when my generator kicks back on, so i always know my home is protected. It gives me real peace of mind knowing my house isn't sitting there without power. I also appreciate that PumpAlarm alerted me to a low battery instead of just shutting off. i was able to replace it right away and keep running. It's a great product with really helpful safety features.”

Thomas J., a PumpAlarm customer, said, “With the PumpAlarm, I can know immediately when a problem begins and initiate a response before things get out of hand.”

PumpAlarm.com also provides support resources for customers, including e-learning courses, FAQs, phone support, and email support. The company’s service guarantee states that service stretches across the United States and includes a money-back guarantee on service in the lower 48 states and Hawaii.

The company’s legal and policy information includes a one-year limited warranty covering defects in materials and workmanship under normal use and service. Warranty claims require a Returned Material Authorization number, and covered claims may be addressed through repair or replacement at DriBot’s discretion. The company also states that cellular service availability is not guaranteed, and that customers are responsible for determining whether cellular coverage is available at the installation location.

PumpAlarm.com’s return policy states that returns for exchange or refund are accepted within 30 calendar days after product delivery when items are in new, unaltered, and unused condition and accompanied by the original sales receipt. The company also states that products and cellular service may qualify for a money-back guarantee if cellular reception is not present at the installation location and the customer contacts the company within 30 calendar days after delivery.

The company’s privacy policy states that DriBot, LLC does not sell, rent, or trade personally identifiable information to third parties. The policy also states that outside companies may be used to ship orders, provide live chat capability, and process payments, and that those companies do not retain, share, store, or use personally identifiable information for secondary purposes beyond fulfilling orders and providing customer service.

PumpAlarm.com ships packages from its Indianapolis location on business days. The company’s shipping policy states that standard shipping normally takes 4 to 6 business days, while express shipping can take 2 to 3 business days depending on location.

For more information about PumpAlarm.com monitoring services, customers can visit https://www.pumpalarm.com/, read the company blog at https://www.pumpalarm.com/blog/the-pumpalarm-blog-1, shop online at https://www.pumpalarm.com/shop, or call +1 888-454-5051.

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About PumpAlarm.com

PumpAlarm.com is a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions for residential and commercial applications. The company's mission is to empower users with the tools and technology they need to stay connected to their critical assets, prevent costly problems, and ensure peace of mind. PumpAlarm.com is committed to innovation and excellence, developing cutting-edge solutions that are reliable, affordable, and easy to use.

Contact:

203 West Morris St

Indianapolis, IN 46225

USA

Notes to Editors:

• To arrange an interview with Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm.com, please contact the company directly at +1 888-454-5051.

• PumpAlarm.com offers a 1-year warranty on all its 4G devices.

• The company provides a money-back guarantee on its service within the lower 48 states and Hawaii.

End of Press Release.

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