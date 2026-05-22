Alliance Environmental Group Offers Fire Season Preparedness Training for Property Owners, Contractors, & Professionals

Alliance Environmental Group provides fire season preparedness training in Azusa to help property managers, owners, and contractors ensure safety & compliance.

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Environmental Group, one of the leading environmental and indoor air quality services companies on the West Coast, provides fire season preparedness training at its training center in Azusa, California. The coursework is designed for property managers, building owners, contractors, and claims professionals who need practical knowledge of hazardous materials remediation and fire-related cleanup procedures.

As fire season approaches across the western United States, many property professionals are seeking guidance on preparedness, remediation procedures, and regulatory compliance. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), post-fire environments can contain hazardous materials including asbestos, lead, and mold, making proper training essential for those involved in assessment, cleanup, and restoration.

The training program at Alliance Environmental Group's Azusa facility offers real-world, hands-on instruction rather than lecture-only formats. The courses walk participants through key services and procedures relevant to fire season preparedness and response. Topics covered include:

• Asbestos Abatement

• Lead Abatement

• Mold Remediation

• Hazardous Materials Remediation

• Fire-Related Cleanup

• Indoor Air Quality (IAQ)

• Fire Life Safety (FLS)

• Contaminated Contents Handling

• Drug Lab Cleanup

The coursework focuses on what adjusters and professionals need to know to scope projects accurately, avoid costly delays, and maintain regulatory compliance. Certain training sessions also offer continuing education credits, providing additional professional development value for attendees.

"The goal of these training sessions is to give property managers, contractors, and claims professionals the practical tools they need to handle hazardous materials safely and in compliance with regulations," said Mr. Alex Young, Vice President of Marketing at Alliance Environmental Group. "Real-world, hands-on training at our Azusa facility helps bridge the gap between textbook knowledge and field application."

The training resources are designed for a range of professionals, including:

• Property Managers

• General and HVAC Contractors

• Restoration Professionals

• HOAs and Facility Operators

• Claims Professionals

• Building Owners

Alliance Environmental Group's training program serves professionals across multiple sectors, including construction, healthcare, hospitality, property management, government facilities, manufacturing, education, and entertainment. The company also offers the option to schedule private classes tailored to specific team needs.

In addition to in-person training, Alliance Environmental Group provides educational resources including downloadable guides, whitepapers, and educational videos covering topics such as asbestos awareness, mold causes and prevention, lead in older structures, indoor air quality, and fire life safety compliance. These materials are accessible through the company's website at alliance-enviro.com/training.

Operating since 1995, Alliance Environmental Group has completed hundreds of thousands of projects, with its teams completing more than 2,000 jobs every month under a proprietary Quality Control Program. The company's services meet or exceed all Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines. Alliance Environmental Group carries $2,000,000 True Occurrence Insurance and can obtain specific job coverage up to $5,000,000.

"With over 31 years of experience and a team of certified experts, Alliance Environmental Group is committed to sharing that knowledge through hands-on training," Mr. Young added. "Whether preparing for fire season or addressing day-to-day hazardous material concerns, these courses are built to help professionals respond with confidence and compliance."

Alliance Environmental Group differentiates itself through its certified team of tenured experts, its proprietary Quality Control Program, and its commitment to timely response and consultation. The company provides services across a broad range of environmental, indoor air quality, fire life safety, biohazard, and heat treatment needs for both commercial and residential clients throughout the West Coast.

Property managers, building owners, contractors, and professionals seeking to prepare for fire season or enhance their understanding of hazardous materials remediation can learn more about available training sessions and schedule a class by visiting http://www.alliance-enviro.com/ or calling +1 877-899-9867. Additional resources and insights are available on the company's blog.

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About Alliance Environmental Group:

Alliance Environmental Group is a leading environmental services company dedicated to providing sustainable solutions for a cleaner and healthier environment. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, Alliance Environmental Group offers a wide range of environmental services, including asbestos abatement, lead paint removal, mold remediation, Indoor Air Quality, and more.

Contact:

Alex Young

Vice President of Marketing

Alliance Environmental Group

626.633.3500

info (at) alliance-enviro (dot) com

Notes to Editor:

● Alliance Environmental Group has been in operation for over 31 years and operates primarily on the West Coast of the United States.

● The company’s core services include asbestos abatement, lead paint removal, mold remediation, HVAC services, demolition, heat treatment, and insulation services.

● Primary industries served: commercial, healthcare, hospitality, education, government, retail, multi-unit housing, residential, and insurance sectors.

● The company has offices in Fairfield, Fresno, Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Brea, Sacramento, San Diego, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Thousand Oaks in California.

● The company also serves its clients in Phoenix, Arizona, Seattle, Washington, and Las Vegas in Nevada.

● High-resolution company logos available upon request

● Executive team members available for interviews

End of Press Release.

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