HDAB Recognizes Matson with Western Plant Board Partnership Award 

Posted on May 21, 2026 in Main

May 21, 2026

NR26-09

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (HDAB) has announced that Matson has been selected as the recipient of the Western Plant Board Partnership Award in recognition of the company’s longstanding collaboration and leadership in protecting Hawaiʻi from invasive species and injurious plant pests.

The award recognizes organizations demonstrating exceptional partnership and proactive action to strengthen biosecurity protections and prevent the introduction and spread of harmful pests and contaminants.

“Matson has been an essential partner in Hawaiʻi’s frontline biosecurity efforts,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Board of Agriculture & Biosecurity. “Its operational coordination, responsiveness and commitment to safeguarding Hawaiʻi’s environment and agricultural systems have played a meaningful role in helping prevent invasive species from entering our state.”

According to HDAB officials, Matson works closely with the department to identify inbound cargo requiring inspection through commodity-based flagging protocols and coordinated screening operations at Honolulu Harbor. The partnership includes inspection support for seasonal commodities, containerized freight, automobiles, rolling stock and cargo originating from high-risk external ports, including Guam, where specialized brown tree snake inspection protocols are conducted.

The company was also recognized for broader maritime biosecurity practices involving ballast water management and hull-fouling prevention measures. HDAB noted that Matson has implemented ballast water treatment systems across all company-owned vessels and utilizes anti-fouling technologies, hull cleaning and propeller maintenance practices designed to reduce the spread of invasive marine organisms between ecosystems.

“These collaborative efforts represent the kind of public-private partnership necessary to strengthen Hawaiʻi’s biosecurity resilience,” said Richard Kim, Ph.D., invasive ant specialist and emergency management officer for HDAB. “Protecting island ecosystems requires coordination at every stage of the transportation and supply chain process.”

The Western Plant Board Partnership Award highlights organizations across the region that demonstrate leadership and commitment in supporting plant protection, invasive species prevention and regulatory safeguarding initiatives.

HDAB officials say the recognition also underscores the growing importance of industry partnerships in protecting Hawaiʻi’s agricultural economy, natural resources and national trade infrastructure from emerging biological threats.

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