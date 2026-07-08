AHI LABELING LAW REQUIRING COUNTRY OF ORIGIN LABELING TAKES EFFECT JULY 1, 2026

Posted on Jul 8, 2026 in Main

June 29, 2026

NR26-14

Act 238 brings country-of-origin transparency to raw processed ahi sold at covered retail establishments. Photo courtesy of the Hawaii Longline Association.

HONOLULU — Act 238 (2025), takes effect on July 1, 2026 requiring retail establishments selling raw processed ahi products to have country of origin labeling. Local tuna fisheries and associated seafood markets are an important sector of the State’s economy and food production, and identification of foreign imported tuna is critical to inform and safeguard consumers.

“Consumers deserve clear and accurate information about the food they buy,” said Chairperson Sharon Hurd. “This law provides shoppers with country-of-origin information at the point of sale while recognizing the value of Hawaiʻi’s commercial fishing industry.”

Beginning July 1, 2026, retailers that are licensed under the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act of 1930, which includes establishments that purchase more than $230,000 of fresh or frozen produce, must comply with the new law. Covered retail establishments may not keep, offer, display, expose for sale, or solicit the sale of raw processed ahi without a label stating the country in which the ahi was landed.

DAB’s Quality Assurance Division, through its Measurement Standards Branch, will support enforcement through education and outreach. Retailers found to be out of compliance may receive warnings and be subject to enforcement action pursuant to Chapter 486-32, Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes.

For labeling questions: [email protected]

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