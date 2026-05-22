VoTran Seeks Comments from Public on Proposed Service Changes

Posted On: May 21, 2026 Volusia County’s Transit Services Division is proposing changes to several VoTran routes and VoRide services in the summer and fall. Over the last several weeks, staff has engaged with riders on buses with routes with proposed changes and at transit centers to discuss the potential changes and collect feedback. Staff will continue these efforts until the comment period closes. Additionally, flyers announcing the proposed changes have been posted on the buses and at the transit centers. Proposed Changes: June 2026 Route 3: Service will be reduced to operate hourly at all times, with trips departing from the Transfer Plaza at 30 minutes past the hour.

Route 4: Service will be reduced to operate hourly at all times, with trips departing the Transfer Plaza at 30 minutes past the hour. Trips will arrive at the Transfer Plaza at 54 minutes past the hour.

Route 5: Outbound trips will depart the Transfer Plaza at 35 minutes past the hour, with all subsequent timepoints being adjusted by 5 minutes.

Route 11: Service will be reduced to operate hourly at all times, with trips departing the Transfer Plaza at 30 minutes past the hour. Additionally, the route will be split into two: the portion between the Transfer Plaza and Volusia Mall will retain the Route 11 designation, while the portion serving International Speedway Boulevard, the Daytona Flea Market, Williamson Boulevard, and Bill France Boulevard will operate as Route 9.

Route 9 trips will depart the Volusia Mall on the hour. All Route 9 and 11 trips will connect at the Volusia Mall. Route 11 service along Beach Street and Madison Avenue (between Beach Street and Ridgewood Avenue) will be discontinued.

Route 12: Minor schedule adjustments along the route. The route will be adjusted to operate on Beach Street in both directions. Route 12 service along Ridgewood Avenue for inbound trips and Palmetto Avenue for outbound trips will be discontinued.

Route 15: Service will be reduced to operate hourly at all times. Trips will depart the Transfer Plaza on the hour and will arrive at the Transfer Plaza at 26 minutes past the hour.

Routes 18, 30, and 70: Minor schedule adjustments along these routes. Proposed Changes: October 2026 Route 33: Service will be discontinued. Alternate service will be provided by VoRide.

Route 70: Service will be discontinued. Alternate service will be provided by VoRide.

Routes 3, 4, 10, 15 – Sunday Service: These routes will be replaced by VoRide.

Route 60 – Sunday Service: This route will operate hourly on Sundays between the Transfer Plaza and Volusia County Branch Jail. No service will be provided between the Branch Jail and Amelia Superstop.

VoRide: A new zone will operate 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays in the Daytona Beach area, serving the same locations as discontinued Routes 3, 4, 10, and 15. Comments on these proposed service changes can be submitted in several ways. Comment forms are available at the Customer Service Booth at the Transfer Plaza. The forms can be turned in to the staff members, at the Customer Service booth, or mailed to the following address:

VoTran Attn: Planning Department

950 Big Tree Road

South Daytona, FL 32119 Comments can also be submitted digitally on the VoTran website via the Contact Us form. Comments for both sets of proposed changes will be accepted until 5 p.m. on June 5. The results of the outreach will then be presented to the Volusia County Council for consideration of the proposed changes during its June 16 meeting. If approved, the June changes will take effect on June 28. The date the October changes will go into effect will be announced closer to that time. The Transit Services Division continuously evaluates operations, implements route and schedule adjustments to optimize service, and encourages current and prospective riders to provide feedback. For VoTran route and service information, call 386-761-7700 or visit www.votran.org.

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