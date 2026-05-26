Transform386 Intake Events to Help Storm-Impacted Homeowners Navigate Recovery Assistance Options

Posted On: May 26, 2026

Volusia County’s Transform386 Homeowner Recovery Program is bringing in-person intake events to communities across Volusia County throughout June and early July, giving homeowners impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Milton an opportunity to receive one-on-one assistance with available recovery programs and application support.

Held at regional libraries throughout June and early July, the outreach events will provide residents with an opportunity to speak directly with program staff, ask questions, review eligibility requirements, and receive guidance on the documentation needed to apply. Staff will also assist homeowners step by step through the application process to help ensure eligible residents understand available options and can successfully access recovery support.

All intake events will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Thursday, June 4 – New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 South Dixie Freeway

Thursday, June 11 – Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway

Thursday, June 18 – Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle

Thursday, June 25 – Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 South Beach Street

Wednesday, July 1 – Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.

The Homeowner Recovery Program offers several pathways designed to support homeowners based on their unique recovery needs, including rehabilitation for homes still requiring repairs, site-built reconstruction or mobile home replacement for properties requiring substantial rebuilding, reimbursement for qualifying repairs already completed, voluntary buyout opportunities for homeowners seeking to relocate from high-risk areas, and matching assistance for eligible Elevate Florida or FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program elevation projects.

Volusia County received Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to support homeowners working to repair or replace storm-damaged homes following Hurricanes Ian and Milton, helping residents recover, rebuild, and strengthen long-term resilience. To date, Transform386 has assisted more than 300 households in regaining stability, with hundreds more currently receiving assistance through the application process.

Residents can learn more about the Homeowner Recovery Program, review eligibility requirements, and apply online at www.transform386.org. Additional assistance is available by calling Transform386 case managers at 386-943-7029.