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AHA recommends changes to MACRA, physician payments to House subcommittee

The AHA May 20 provided comments to the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health for a hearing on the physician fee schedule, the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act and potential payment reform. The AHA highlighted responses to previous congressional requests for information on reform to MACRA and physician payments. They include asking Congress to provide conversion factor updates for the physician fee schedule that reflect changes in input costs and inflation, and to improve cost measures used in the Merit-based Incentive Payment System. The AHA also outlined policy considerations for alternative payment model design, advanced APM participation incentives and accountable care organizations. 

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AHA recommends changes to MACRA, physician payments to House subcommittee

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