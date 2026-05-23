Honoring the Soldiers and Caregivers Who Safeguard and Sustain Our Nation

Air Force nurse Melissa McMahon spent two years in Afghanistan, caring for severely injured Americans, coalition forces, local civilians and even some insurgents while her hospital came under fire from enemy rockets. She sustained serious back and hip injuries, severe PTSD and — among of the most painful wounds of all — the feeling “that I couldn’t take care of patients safely anymore.”

McMahon eventually regained her mental and emotional equilibrium through intensive therapy via the Wounded Warrior Project. Today, she helps nurse fellow veterans back to health by encouraging others to do the same.

McMahon’s instinct as a nurse and caregiver, to find a way to help others even in the face of daunting personal challenges, is an uplifting demonstration of the military’s commitment to “no one left behind.”

Supporting U.S. Veterans Through Healthcare and Community Commitment

From battlefield triage to bedside hospital care, the code of caring is the same. Those in pain, those in need, those who require the healing and compassion of skilled clinicians and nurses will receive it to the best of the caregiver’s ability. No matter the circumstances, no one is left behind.

Every Memorial Day, we pause to honor the courageous men and women who gave their lives in service to our country. And while health caregivers and military veterans serve in very different environments, it is worth reflecting on their shared sacrifices.

Both groups are focused on protecting and caring for others, often ahead of their own needs. Both roles involve exposure to stress and trauma, including sometimes life-altering situations. Their missions demand long hours and personal sacrifice. In both fields, high-stakes decisions must often be made quickly, under pressure. And both professions are motivated by a deep sense of duty and purpose.

How Hospitals Across America Honor Memorial Day and Military Medical Personnel

Over the years, Memorial Day has expanded to honor not only fallen soldiers but also military medical personnel who have sacrificed their lives in service to their country. They include doctors, nurses, medics and other health care professionals who have served in conflicts throughout our history.

Instead of weapons, their hands held bandages, syringes, medicine and the tools of healing, but their ultimate sacrifice was no less.

Many hospitals commemorate Memorial Day by recognizing the contributions of these individuals and paying tribute to their dedication and bravery.

Hospitals may take the opportunity to recognize and thank staff members who are veterans or have family members who are veterans, acknowledging their service both in the health care field and in the military.

Memorial Day also serves as a reminder of the ongoing need to provide quality health care services to military veterans. Hospitals and health care organizations play a crucial role in caring for veterans, addressing their unique medical needs and supporting their overall well-being.

Reflecting on the Devotion and Sacrifice of Fallen Soldiers

This weekend it’s important to remember and honor the courageous and heroic men and women of our armed forces who gave their lives in the service of our country and what it stands for.

Our respect and gratitude for their sacrifice ensure their loss is not forgotten. Their spirit and patriotism live on in the hearts of their families, their communities and our nation.

We at the American Hospital Association, our members, and the individuals working in hospitals and health systems across America salute our fallen. We work in health care to help save lives, but we understand firsthand the toll of loss, especially the loss of young lives given in service.

In these uncertain times, our men and women in uniform once again stand ready, as they always have, to defend our freedoms and help safeguard our future.

For many, this weekend is a time for rest and relaxation. But please take a moment to also reflect on the devotion of the people Memorial Day honors — and the value, and cost, of our freedom.