Attorney General Hanaway Secures First-Degree Murder Conviction in Henry County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her office secured a guilty verdict against Ryan Alexander for the shooting death of his wife, Ashton Alexander. A Henry County jury found Alexander guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

“Today’s guilty verdict reflects the tireless work of our attorneys and team. We are proud to partner with Prosecutor Gray to secure justice for the victims and their loved ones,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “My office remains steadfast in our commitment to accountability and public safety. We will continue to put violent criminals behind bars and keep Missouri communities safe.”

Alexander’s guilty verdict followed a multi-day jury trial. The evidence presented showed that on the evening of August 27, 2022, Ryan Alexander and Ashton Alexander, the victim, entered an argument. The defendant and the victim had a difficult relationship due to the defendant’s controlling nature and belief that Ashton was engaging in extramarital affairs. Following the argument, the defendant left the house, went to the liquor store, purchased beer, then returned home a short time later.

Upon returning and entering the home, he found that Ashton had packed and placed luggage for herself and their one-year-old twin boys near the front door. The defendant then took his handgun and shot Ashton once in the head. After Ashton fell to the floor, he stood over Ashton and unloaded the remainder of the magazine into her head. The defendant then called 911 and claimed he acted in self-defense.

“We brought forward a strong case, and after a short deliberation, the jury returned a guilty verdict,” said Henry County Prosecuting Attorney LaChrisha Gray. “My office is proud to have the assistance of the Attorney General’s Office. Together, we secured this conviction and obtained justice for Ashton Alexander, her children, and the community. We are grateful to the jury for its careful consideration of the evidence, and all the law enforcement officers who worked on this case.”

Alongside the Henry County Prosecuting Attorney, LaChrisha Gray, Investigator Heather Sabin, and Chief Counsel Kevin Zoellner prosecuted the case. Formal sentencing with the Honorable Brandon Baker, who presided over the case, will be scheduled at a later date.

The Attorney General’s Office encourages local prosecutors across Missouri to request assistance whenever complex or high-impact cases arise. Through this collaborative approach, the office is able to lend experienced attorneys, investigators, and resources to support counties of all sizes in pursuing justice for victims and protecting public safety.