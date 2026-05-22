ProxyPics Becomes First Verified UPDR Provider, Standardizing Mortgage Property Data

ProxyPics is the first verified provider of the Uniform Property Data Report (UPDR), bringing standardized property data to the mortgage industry.

By becoming the first verified provider, ProxyPics is not only adopting this new standard—we are enabling lenders to operationalize it at scale with AI-driven automation and real-time quality control” — Luke Tomaszewski, Founder of ProxyPics

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProxyPics , a leading technology platform for on-demand property data collection, today announced it has become the first verified provider of the Uniform Property Data Report (UPDR), a new standardized reporting framework developed jointly by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to improve consistency, efficiency, and scalability across property data collection.The UPDR is a standardized report template built on the Uniform Property Dataset (UPD), designed to bring consistency to how property data is delivered, reviewed, and underwritten across the mortgage ecosystem. The initiative was developed in direct response to industry challenges caused by varying vendor formats, which have historically introduced complexity, inefficiencies, and delays.By introducing a uniform output format, the UPDR enables lenders and investors to more easily interpret property data, streamline training, and support automated validation and review processes.As the first verified provider, ProxyPics is accelerating adoption of the UPDR by delivering a fully integrated solution that combines standardized reporting with advanced technology and nationwide scale.ProxyPics leverages artificial intelligence and computer vision models to analyze property images and extract key data points, automatically populating required fields within the UPDR. This reduces manual data entry, increases consistency, and enhances data integrity across the reporting process.“This is a major step forward for property data standardization,” said Luke Tomaszewski, Founder of ProxyPics. “The UPDR introduces a consistent reporting format across all vendors for the first time. By becoming the first verified provider, ProxyPics is not only adopting this new standard—we are enabling lenders to operationalize it at scale with AI-driven automation and real-time quality control.”The company’s mobile platform also incorporates a real-time, in-app feedback loop, enabling immediate validation of collected data. The system flags missing elements, inconsistencies, or potential quality issues while the data collector is still on-site—helping ensure accuracy and compliance before submission and significantly reducing revision cycles.ProxyPics’ platform enables vetted, background-checked data collectors to capture high-resolution property photos, generate floor plans, and complete structured property data collections aligned with GSE requirements. The company currently delivers Property Data Collections (PDCs) nationwide with an average turnaround time of 48–72 hours, providing a faster and more scalable alternative to traditional inspection workflows.The UPDR is expected to play a key role in the continued expansion of modern valuation solutions, including hybrid appraisals and inspection-based waiver programs, by improving consistency and reliability of property data across the industry.ProxyPics offers a flexible, on-demand solution with no order minimums, long-term contracts, or restrictive requirements, allowing lenders and servicers to seamlessly integrate UPDR-compliant reporting into their workflows.With its combination of standardized reporting, AI-powered data extraction, real-time validation, and a nationwide workforce, ProxyPics is helping lead the industry toward a more efficient, consistent, and technology-driven future for property data collection.About ProxyPicsProxyPics is a tech-driven platform revolutionizing property data collection nationwide. With patented technology, ProxyPics connects clients with a network of over 450,000 local data collectors, delivering real-time, geolocation-verified property data within hours. Serving the real estate, mortgage, insurance, and facility management industries, ProxyPics offers comprehensive solutions including high-resolution photography, View360 imagery, videos, and 3D renderings. Clients can deploy their own teams using ProxyPics technology or leverage its nationwide network—reducing costs and turnaround times compared to traditional methods. Learn more at www.ProxyPics.com

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