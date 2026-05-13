Dark Watch Secures Brock Impact Investment to Expand Pre-Arrival Intelligence Infrastructure

Payments became infrastructure. Fraud prevention became infrastructure. We believe proactive safety awareness is moving in the same direction” — Dark Watch Founder and CEO Noel Thomas

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dark Watch Inc ., a company building proactive pre-arrival intelligence infrastructure for hospitality, wellness, and live environments, today announced an investment from the Brock Impact Investment Fund to support continued expansion across hotels, spas, resorts, and operational platforms.The investment reflects growing momentum behind a broader industry shift toward proactive safety infrastructure embedded directly into the systems powering modern guest experiences.For years, hospitality safety has largely operated reactively through incident response, surveillance systems, compliance processes, and post-event investigations. As operational complexity, litigation pressure, and insurer scrutiny continue to rise, many organizations are beginning to rethink how safety should function across digital and physical environments.Dark Watch is building infrastructure designed to help operators surface operational risk signals before issues escalate on property.The company integrates directly into operational systems already used across hospitality environments, including reservations, payments, PMS platforms, and guest intake workflows. The goal is to introduce proactive awareness into existing operations without creating friction for guests or operational teams.“Hospitality is one of the most dynamic environments in the world, but also one of the most exposed,” said Trey Newsome of the Brock Impact Investment Fund. “What stood out is the ability to introduce a layer of awareness that operates quietly in the background, while materially improving how organizations manage risk.”Dark Watch describes the category as “pre-arrival intelligence” — infrastructure designed to improve operational awareness before in-person interactions occur.The company operates through a privacy-first architecture designed around lightweight integrations, frictionless deployment, and GDPR- and FCRA-conscious workflows. Its broader platform infrastructure is supported by one granted patent and three pending patents tied to pre-arrival intelligence capabilities.According to Dark Watch Founder and CEO Noel Thomas, the shift toward proactive awareness mirrors the evolution of other embedded infrastructure categories.“Payments became infrastructure. Fraud prevention became infrastructure. We believe proactive safety awareness is moving in the same direction,” said Thomas. “Over time, pre-arrival intelligence becomes a foundational operational layer that helps organizations improve preparedness, reduce operational blind spots, and strengthen how safety is managed at scale.”While the company’s current focus is centered on hospitality, wellness, and live environments, Dark Watch believes the underlying infrastructure model has broader applications across industries where organizations are seeking greater operational awareness before physical interactions take place.About Dark Watch Inc.Dark Watch Inc. is building proactive pre-arrival intelligence infrastructure for hospitality, wellness, healthcare, and live environments. By embedding lightweight intelligence directly into operational systems, the company enables organizations to surface risk earlier, improve preparedness, and strengthen safety at scale.About Brock Impact Investment FundThe Brock Impact Investment Fund is a student-managed investment fund housed within the Brock School of Business at Samford University. The fund focuses on supporting companies creating measurable social impact alongside financial performance while equipping the next generation of investors to back scalable, mission-driven innovation.

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