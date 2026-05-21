New Addiction Treatment Spaces Open in Prince Albert

CANADA, May 21 - Released on May 20, 2026

Twenty-one new sober living spaces have opened in Prince Albert to help individuals maintain their recovery after addiction treatment programs. Made possible through a partnership between the Ministry of Social Services, Ministry of Health, Oxford House Saskatchewan and the City of Prince Albert, the project consists of four single-detached homes located throughout Prince Albert.

"Our government is proud to invest in the resources that ensure those recovering from addictions have the necessary supports to live a life free from drugs and alcohol," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "These homes are designed to meet individuals where they are at in their recovery journey, offering ongoing support and a safe, affordable place to help them transition to independence."

Created for both men and women who have completed initial addiction treatment and are continuing their recovery journey, the sober living spaces offer support focused on preventing relapse through counselling and connection to culture and community.

"Post-treatment spaces provide stability, community and continued support for those transitioning to recovery," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "These new spaces help people access supports while living as independently as possible and preparing for a safe return to their communities."

The Ministry of Social Services through the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation has invested $900,000 toward the acquisition and renovation of the spaces and the Ministry of Health is providing $239,000 in annual funding to Oxford House to support sober living services. Additional investments include over $507,000 from Oxford House Saskatchewan and $90,000 from the City of Prince Albert.

"I strongly recognize the value of addiction-supportive transitional housing," Prince Albert Mayor Bill Powalinsky said. "Providing safe, sober housing alongside peer-led recovery supports helps individuals heal not only physically, but also emotionally and psychologically. I am pleased to see more transitional housing options becoming available in our community."

Oxford House Saskatchewan is a non-profit organization that provides affordable and transitional housing to individuals recovering from addictions who need a stable and sober living environment.

"We are very grateful for the support of the Prince Albert community and the Government of Saskatchewan as we expand services," Oxford House Saskatchewan CEO Mark Soloway said. "These new homes will provide safe, sober and affordable housing, helping people in recovery move from surviving to thriving."

Since 2007, the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation has worked with Oxford House to develop 50 rooming units in Saskatoon and Regina, for a total investment of $2.061 million. This project also aligns with the Government of Saskatchewan's Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions commitment to provide 500 treatment spaces by March 2027. To date, 333 of the 500 new spaces are now available to Saskatchewan residents.

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