Community Airports Set to Soar with Estimated $2 Million in Improvement Projects

CANADA, May 20 - Released on May 20, 2026

Today, Highways Minister Kim Gartner announced more than $2 million in new infrastructure improvements at nine community airports across Saskatchewan, which will support the continued strength and reliability of local aviation services.

Through the Community Airport Partnership (CAP) program, the Ministry of Highways will commit up to $934,974 toward the projects, with airport operators providing the remaining estimated $1.1 million. Construction is expected to occur during the 2026 construction season.

Air ambulances, firefighting and policing services, along with agriculture and many other industries, depend on local airports across Saskatchewan," Gartner said. "By investing in these critical upgrades, we are delivering on our commitment to Protect Saskatchewan, ensuring communities remain safe, connected and positioned for growth, while supporting the essential services people rely on.

The CAP program supports upgrades to regional, community-owned airports, including improvements to runways and taxiways, lighting systems, security fencing, navigational aids and other eligible infrastructure.

"Through our continued partnership with the provincial government, communities are able to invest in critical airport infrastructure," Saskatchewan Aviation Council President Janet Keim said. "These improvements help ensure airports can continue delivering vital services that support economic activity and enhance quality of life across the province."

An eligible project is funded on a 50/50 cost-sharing basis between the approved recipient and the provincial government to a maximum $275,000. Any additional costs are the responsibility of the funding recipient.

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