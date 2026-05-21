Flag Lowering - May 25, 2026 (Memorial Day)

Governor Ferguson hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 25, 2026, in recognition of Memorial Day. This federal holiday is in remembrance of those who lost their lives while serving in the country’s armed forces.

Governor Ferguson has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 22, 2026. Flags should remain at half-staff until noon on Monday, May 25, 2026, or first thing Tuesday morning, May 26, 2026.

Please notify all of your field offices and facilities around the state.

Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please email FlagDirectives@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.